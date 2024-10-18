iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.01
(4.98%)
Oct 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.23

4.1

8.2

0.12

yoy growth (%)

76.27

-50

6,738.44

33.33

Raw materials

-0.53

-0.17

-0.48

1.96

As % of sales

7.34

4.31

5.85

1,639.29

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.22

-0.24

-0.14

As % of sales

2.88

5.37

2.97

117.63

Other costs

-5.87

-3.3

-7.06

-2.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.27

80.46

86.15

1,756.64

Operating profit

0.61

0.4

0.41

-0.16

OPM

8.49

9.85

5.01

-134.99

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.01

0.13

0.92

0.47

Profit before tax

0.63

0.53

1.31

0.31

Taxes

-0.17

-0.12

-0.36

-0.15

Tax rate

-27.04

-24.32

-27.46

-50.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

0.4

0.95

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.46

0.4

0.95

0.15

yoy growth (%)

14.07

-57.61

506.5

17.68

NPM

6.36

9.83

11.59

130.75

