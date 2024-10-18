Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.23
4.1
8.2
0.12
yoy growth (%)
76.27
-50
6,738.44
33.33
Raw materials
-0.53
-0.17
-0.48
1.96
As % of sales
7.34
4.31
5.85
1,639.29
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.22
-0.24
-0.14
As % of sales
2.88
5.37
2.97
117.63
Other costs
-5.87
-3.3
-7.06
-2.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.27
80.46
86.15
1,756.64
Operating profit
0.61
0.4
0.41
-0.16
OPM
8.49
9.85
5.01
-134.99
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.01
0.13
0.92
0.47
Profit before tax
0.63
0.53
1.31
0.31
Taxes
-0.17
-0.12
-0.36
-0.15
Tax rate
-27.04
-24.32
-27.46
-50.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
0.4
0.95
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
0.4
0.95
0.15
yoy growth (%)
14.07
-57.61
506.5
17.68
NPM
6.36
9.83
11.59
130.75
