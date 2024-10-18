Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.63
0.53
1.31
0.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.12
-0.36
-0.15
Working capital
3.23
4.3
1.51
18.45
Other operating items
Operating
3.68
4.7
2.46
18.6
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
3.68
4.7
2.47
18.6
Equity raised
16.21
15.41
13.51
20.13
Investing
0
-0.37
0
0.01
Financing
6.8
0.68
0.97
0.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.7
20.42
16.95
39.04
