Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹47.01
Prev. Close₹44.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹47.01
Day's Low₹47.01
52 Week's High₹55
52 Week's Low₹24.3
Book Value₹18.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.07
P/E56.64
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.2
13.2
13.2
13.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.58
9.48
9.28
8.57
Net Worth
23.78
22.68
22.48
21.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.23
4.1
8.2
0.12
yoy growth (%)
76.27
-50
6,738.44
33.33
Raw materials
-0.53
-0.17
-0.48
1.96
As % of sales
7.34
4.31
5.85
1,639.29
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.22
-0.24
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.63
0.53
1.31
0.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.12
-0.36
-0.15
Working capital
3.23
4.3
1.51
18.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
76.27
-50
6,738.44
33.33
Op profit growth
51.92
-1.74
-353.95
-371.66
EBIT growth
18.36
-59.93
321.33
65.03
Net profit growth
14.07
-57.61
506.5
17.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
280
|22.13
|17,579.7
|160.55
|0.79
|4,444.98
|112.03
National Standard (India) Ltd
4,291.05
|0
|8,582.1
|4.8
|0
|3.8
|133.29
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
471.45
|0
|7,310.62
|-0.59
|0.56
|2.06
|95.35
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
172.65
|41.4
|6,425.83
|29.72
|0.94
|70.6
|39.27
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
132.75
|20.05
|2,464.68
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|33.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayesh Merchant
Managing Director
Jignesh Thobhani
Independent Director
Himani Bhootra
Independent Director
Manish Tarachand Pande
Independent Director
Priyanka Moondra Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shreeshay Engineers Ltd
Summary
Shreeshay Engineers Limited was incorporated as Mohata Capital Services Private Limited on April 04, 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shreeshay Engineers Private Limited on April 18, 2006. Further, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shreeshay Engineers Limited on December 11, 2017. A fresh Certificate ofIncorporation upon the conversion to a Public Limited Company was granted to the Company by RoC.Shreeshay Engineers Limited is engaged in the business of providing real estate construction and engineering focused solutions. The company has developed around 90,000 sq. ft. of built up real estate vide projects named Kailas Jyoti I and Kailas Jyoti II at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since the Company is part of the DKP Group which has large presence in the real estate market in and around Mumbai. It provide supply of materials, designing and contracting capabilities as well as construction project management services. In 2006-07, the Company completed construction of Phase I of Kailas Jyoti and further completed Phase II of Kailas Jyoti. The Company entered into works contract with M/s. DKP Designers and Creators Pvt. Ltd. for construction of real estate project Kailas Nagar at Ghatkopar (East) in 2017-18. In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 36,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from the public aggregating to Rs 5.4 Crore.
Read More
The Shreeshay Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is ₹62.07 Cr. as of 18 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is 56.64 and 2.61 as of 18 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeshay Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is ₹24.3 and ₹55 as of 18 Oct ‘24
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.44%, 3 Years at 35.25%, 1 Year at 56.70%, 6 Month at 62.10%, 3 Month at 61.94% and 1 Month at -9.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.