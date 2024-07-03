Summary

Shreeshay Engineers Limited was incorporated as Mohata Capital Services Private Limited on April 04, 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shreeshay Engineers Private Limited on April 18, 2006. Further, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shreeshay Engineers Limited on December 11, 2017. A fresh Certificate ofIncorporation upon the conversion to a Public Limited Company was granted to the Company by RoC.Shreeshay Engineers Limited is engaged in the business of providing real estate construction and engineering focused solutions. The company has developed around 90,000 sq. ft. of built up real estate vide projects named Kailas Jyoti I and Kailas Jyoti II at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since the Company is part of the DKP Group which has large presence in the real estate market in and around Mumbai. It provide supply of materials, designing and contracting capabilities as well as construction project management services. In 2006-07, the Company completed construction of Phase I of Kailas Jyoti and further completed Phase II of Kailas Jyoti. The Company entered into works contract with M/s. DKP Designers and Creators Pvt. Ltd. for construction of real estate project Kailas Nagar at Ghatkopar (East) in 2017-18. In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 36,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from the public aggregating to Rs 5.4 Crore.

