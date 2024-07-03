iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Share Price

47.01
(4.98%)
Oct 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.01
  • Day's High47.01
  • 52 Wk High55
  • Prev. Close44.78
  • Day's Low47.01
  • 52 Wk Low 24.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E56.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.01
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

47.01

Prev. Close

44.78

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

47.01

Day's Low

47.01

52 Week's High

55

52 Week's Low

24.3

Book Value

18.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.07

P/E

56.64

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.09%

Non-Promoter- 26.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.2

13.2

13.2

13.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.58

9.48

9.28

8.57

Net Worth

23.78

22.68

22.48

21.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.23

4.1

8.2

0.12

yoy growth (%)

76.27

-50

6,738.44

33.33

Raw materials

-0.53

-0.17

-0.48

1.96

As % of sales

7.34

4.31

5.85

1,639.29

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.22

-0.24

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.63

0.53

1.31

0.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.12

-0.36

-0.15

Working capital

3.23

4.3

1.51

18.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

76.27

-50

6,738.44

33.33

Op profit growth

51.92

-1.74

-353.95

-371.66

EBIT growth

18.36

-59.93

321.33

65.03

Net profit growth

14.07

-57.61

506.5

17.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

280

22.1317,579.7160.550.794,444.98112.03

National Standard (India) Ltd

4,291.05

08,582.14.803.8133.29

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

471.45

07,310.62-0.590.562.0695.35

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

172.65

41.46,425.8329.720.9470.639.27

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

132.75

20.052,464.6843.360201.6533.94

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayesh Merchant

Managing Director

Jignesh Thobhani

Independent Director

Himani Bhootra

Independent Director

Manish Tarachand Pande

Independent Director

Priyanka Moondra Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreeshay Engineers Ltd

Summary

Shreeshay Engineers Limited was incorporated as Mohata Capital Services Private Limited on April 04, 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Shreeshay Engineers Private Limited on April 18, 2006. Further, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shreeshay Engineers Limited on December 11, 2017. A fresh Certificate ofIncorporation upon the conversion to a Public Limited Company was granted to the Company by RoC.Shreeshay Engineers Limited is engaged in the business of providing real estate construction and engineering focused solutions. The company has developed around 90,000 sq. ft. of built up real estate vide projects named Kailas Jyoti I and Kailas Jyoti II at Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Since the Company is part of the DKP Group which has large presence in the real estate market in and around Mumbai. It provide supply of materials, designing and contracting capabilities as well as construction project management services. In 2006-07, the Company completed construction of Phase I of Kailas Jyoti and further completed Phase II of Kailas Jyoti. The Company entered into works contract with M/s. DKP Designers and Creators Pvt. Ltd. for construction of real estate project Kailas Nagar at Ghatkopar (East) in 2017-18. In March 2018, the Company came with a Public Issue of 36,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from the public aggregating to Rs 5.4 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shreeshay Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Shreeshay Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is ₹62.07 Cr. as of 18 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is 56.64 and 2.61 as of 18 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeshay Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is ₹24.3 and ₹55 as of 18 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd?

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.44%, 3 Years at 35.25%, 1 Year at 56.70%, 6 Month at 62.10%, 3 Month at 61.94% and 1 Month at -9.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.90 %

