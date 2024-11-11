iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

Shreeshay Engi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Shreeshay Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 302024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Shreeshay Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for half year and year ended March 31 2024 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 24, 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 24th April, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Dipsinh Ranjitsinh Solanki as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 24, 2024.

