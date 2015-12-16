iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Balance Sheet

3.42
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.95

0.91

0.87

0.79

Net Worth

11.11

11.07

11.03

10.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.28

0.57

-0.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.36

11.35

11.6

10.23

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.85

2.62

1.01

1.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.49

8.61

10.53

8.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

2.17

1.48

0

3.42

Debtor Days

1,004.02

386.44

0

372.41

Other Current Assets

7.21

9.74

10.79

8.56

Sundry Creditors

-1.64

-2.38

-0.11

-3.31

Creditor Days

758.8

621.45

25.47

360.43

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.23

-0.15

-0.13

Cash

0.03

0.12

0.05

0.14

Total Assets

11.37

11.35

11.59

10.24

