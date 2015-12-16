Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.95
0.91
0.87
0.79
Net Worth
11.11
11.07
11.03
10.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.28
0.57
-0.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.36
11.35
11.6
10.23
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.85
2.62
1.01
1.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.49
8.61
10.53
8.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
2.17
1.48
0
3.42
Debtor Days
1,004.02
386.44
0
372.41
Other Current Assets
7.21
9.74
10.79
8.56
Sundry Creditors
-1.64
-2.38
-0.11
-3.31
Creditor Days
758.8
621.45
25.47
360.43
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.23
-0.15
-0.13
Cash
0.03
0.12
0.05
0.14
Total Assets
11.37
11.35
11.59
10.24
