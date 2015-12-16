Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.78
1.39
1.57
3.35
yoy growth (%)
-43.56
-11.31
-52.97
-39.54
Raw materials
-0.86
-1.54
-1.57
-3.25
As % of sales
110.14
110.82
99.89
97.13
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
As % of sales
19.86
7.15
7.84
4.18
Other costs
-0.25
-0.17
-0.32
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.94
12.64
20.53
10.62
Operating profit
-0.48
-0.42
-0.44
-0.4
OPM
-61.95
-30.61
-28.27
-11.94
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.53
0.46
0.49
0.54
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.14
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax rate
0
0
0
-16.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.11
yoy growth (%)
15.85
-30.66
-55.53
-63.87
NPM
5.37
2.61
3.34
3.53
