Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.42
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.78

1.39

1.57

3.35

yoy growth (%)

-43.56

-11.31

-52.97

-39.54

Raw materials

-0.86

-1.54

-1.57

-3.25

As % of sales

110.14

110.82

99.89

97.13

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

As % of sales

19.86

7.15

7.84

4.18

Other costs

-0.25

-0.17

-0.32

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.94

12.64

20.53

10.62

Operating profit

-0.48

-0.42

-0.44

-0.4

OPM

-61.95

-30.61

-28.27

-11.94

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.53

0.46

0.49

0.54

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.14

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.02

Tax rate

0

0

0

-16.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.11

yoy growth (%)

15.85

-30.66

-55.53

-63.87

NPM

5.37

2.61

3.34

3.53

