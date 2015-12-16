Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.21
-1.84
1.89
2.32
Other operating items
Operating
-1.16
-1.8
1.94
2.43
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.16
-1.8
1.94
2.43
Equity raised
1.81
1.74
1.6
1.31
Investing
1.23
1.61
-0.55
-4.02
Financing
0.53
0.85
-0.15
0.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.41
2.4
2.85
0.13
