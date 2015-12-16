iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.42
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-1.21

-1.84

1.89

2.32

Other operating items

Operating

-1.16

-1.8

1.94

2.43

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.16

-1.8

1.94

2.43

Equity raised

1.81

1.74

1.6

1.31

Investing

1.23

1.61

-0.55

-4.02

Financing

0.53

0.85

-0.15

0.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.41

2.4

2.85

0.13

