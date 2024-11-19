iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Share Price

3.42
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open3.42
  • Day's High3.42
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.42
  • Day's Low3.42
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5.89
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

3.42

Prev. Close

3.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.42

Day's Low

3.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.89

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.95

P/E

0

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:02 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.95

0.91

0.87

0.79

Net Worth

11.11

11.07

11.03

10.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.78

1.39

1.57

3.35

yoy growth (%)

-43.56

-11.31

-52.97

-39.54

Raw materials

-0.86

-1.54

-1.57

-3.25

As % of sales

110.14

110.82

99.89

97.13

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.1

-0.12

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.02

Working capital

-1.21

-1.84

1.89

2.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.56

-11.31

-52.97

-39.54

Op profit growth

14.2

-3.97

11.31

-474.85

EBIT growth

15.85

-31.11

-62.62

-57

Net profit growth

15.85

-30.66

-55.53

-63.87

No Record Found

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,094.45

187.352,52,876.01423.440.044,035.56143.38

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,499.55

79.92,28,820.52710.37014,050.32319.81

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

605.9

032,404.886.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

290.25

031,343.19-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864

76.3511,818.3425.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kiran Bhogate

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd

Summary

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Limited was established on February 25, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading & Cultivation of Agricultural Produce. The Company shifted its business from cultivation of agricultural products to textile trading in 2016-17.
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd share price today?

The Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is ₹6.95 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is 0 and 122.13 as of 16 Dec ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Dec ‘15

What is the CAGR of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd?

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -96.48%, 6 Month at -90.03%, 3 Month at -54.88% and 1 Month at -45.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

