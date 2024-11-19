Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹3.42
Prev. Close₹3.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.42
Day's Low₹3.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.89
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.95
P/E0
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.95
0.91
0.87
0.79
Net Worth
11.11
11.07
11.03
10.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.78
1.39
1.57
3.35
yoy growth (%)
-43.56
-11.31
-52.97
-39.54
Raw materials
-0.86
-1.54
-1.57
-3.25
As % of sales
110.14
110.82
99.89
97.13
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.1
-0.12
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.02
Working capital
-1.21
-1.84
1.89
2.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.56
-11.31
-52.97
-39.54
Op profit growth
14.2
-3.97
11.31
-474.85
EBIT growth
15.85
-31.11
-62.62
-57
Net profit growth
15.85
-30.66
-55.53
-63.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,094.45
|187.35
|2,52,876.01
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,499.55
|79.9
|2,28,820.52
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
605.9
|0
|32,404.88
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
290.25
|0
|31,343.19
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864
|76.35
|11,818.34
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Kiran Bhogate
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd
Summary
Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Limited was established on February 25, 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading & Cultivation of Agricultural Produce. The Company shifted its business from cultivation of agricultural products to textile trading in 2016-17.
Read More
The Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is ₹6.95 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is 0 and 122.13 as of 16 Dec ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Dec ‘15
Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -96.48%, 6 Month at -90.03%, 3 Month at -54.88% and 1 Month at -45.54%.
