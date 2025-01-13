Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.13
81.26
73.81
59.99
Net Worth
103.37
85.5
78.05
64.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.06
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.79
0.73
0.79
0.78
Total Liabilities
104.16
86.23
78.9
65.2
Fixed Assets
42.22
34.96
35.05
35.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.12
21.54
10.99
3.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
0.69
1.07
0.4
Networking Capital
4.3
5.2
-5.84
-3.69
Inventories
2.41
7.04
4.03
0.43
Inventory Days
1.96
Sundry Debtors
10.88
12.55
6.75
5.45
Debtor Days
24.95
Other Current Assets
9.2
2.9
2.84
5.3
Sundry Creditors
-8.34
-8.45
-6.67
-6.06
Creditor Days
27.74
Other Current Liabilities
-9.85
-8.84
-12.79
-8.81
Cash
24.45
23.85
37.64
29.43
Total Assets
104.15
86.24
78.91
65.18
