Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,535
(1.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

79.72

62.76

45.54

22.29

yoy growth (%)

27.01

37.82

104.29

-34.8

Raw materials

-55.96

-44.2

-31.42

-13.82

As % of sales

70.19

70.42

68.99

61.99

Employee costs

-5.18

-4.86

-3.61

-3.1

As % of sales

6.5

7.75

7.93

13.93

Other costs

-4.09

-4.93

-4.47

-3.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.14

7.86

9.81

14.75

Operating profit

14.47

8.75

6.03

2.07

OPM

18.16

13.95

13.25

9.31

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.73

-0.66

-0.73

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.24

-0.28

-0.26

Other income

2.52

1.48

0.96

0.85

Profit before tax

15.82

9.26

6.04

1.92

Taxes

-3.89

-2.08

-1.69

-0.47

Tax rate

-24.59

-22.52

-28.06

-24.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.93

7.17

4.34

1.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.93

7.17

4.34

1.45

yoy growth (%)

66.27

64.99

199.5

-17.64

NPM

14.96

11.43

9.55

6.51

