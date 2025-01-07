Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
79.72
62.76
45.54
22.29
yoy growth (%)
27.01
37.82
104.29
-34.8
Raw materials
-55.96
-44.2
-31.42
-13.82
As % of sales
70.19
70.42
68.99
61.99
Employee costs
-5.18
-4.86
-3.61
-3.1
As % of sales
6.5
7.75
7.93
13.93
Other costs
-4.09
-4.93
-4.47
-3.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.14
7.86
9.81
14.75
Operating profit
14.47
8.75
6.03
2.07
OPM
18.16
13.95
13.25
9.31
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.73
-0.66
-0.73
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.24
-0.28
-0.26
Other income
2.52
1.48
0.96
0.85
Profit before tax
15.82
9.26
6.04
1.92
Taxes
-3.89
-2.08
-1.69
-0.47
Tax rate
-24.59
-22.52
-28.06
-24.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.93
7.17
4.34
1.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.93
7.17
4.34
1.45
yoy growth (%)
66.27
64.99
199.5
-17.64
NPM
14.96
11.43
9.55
6.51
