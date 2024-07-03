iifl-logo-icon 1
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Share Price

2,490.4
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,533.8
  • Day's High2,573.3
  • 52 Wk High3,548
  • Prev. Close2,590.4
  • Day's Low2,475
  • 52 Wk Low 1,116.9
  • Turnover (lac)56.83
  • P/E49.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value259.43
  • EPS52.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,055.93
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

2,533.8

Prev. Close

2,590.4

Turnover(Lac.)

56.83

Day's High

2,573.3

Day's Low

2,475

52 Week's High

3,548

52 Week's Low

1,116.9

Book Value

259.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,055.93

P/E

49.53

EPS

52.3

Divi. Yield

0.39

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.72%

Non-Promoter- 2.76%

Institutions: 2.76%

Non-Institutions: 25.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

99.13

81.26

73.81

59.99

Net Worth

103.37

85.5

78.05

64.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

79.72

62.76

45.54

22.29

yoy growth (%)

27.01

37.82

104.29

-34.8

Raw materials

-55.96

-44.2

-31.42

-13.82

As % of sales

70.19

70.42

68.99

61.99

Employee costs

-5.18

-4.86

-3.61

-3.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.82

9.26

6.04

1.92

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.73

-0.66

-0.73

Tax paid

-3.89

-2.08

-1.69

-0.47

Working capital

29.27

-5.73

-3.5

2.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.01

37.82

104.29

-34.8

Op profit growth

65.31

45.09

190.77

-24.19

EBIT growth

71.07

50.16

188.89

-27.87

Net profit growth

66.27

64.99

199.5

-17.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

106.03

60.01

98.44

79.72

62.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

106.03

60.01

98.44

79.72

62.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.54

3.03

3.39

2.53

1.49

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,205.65

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.7

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,748.3

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.25

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sika Interplant Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rajeev Sikka

Independent Director

C G Krishnadas Nair

Independent Director

R N Chawhan

Managing Director & CEO

KUNAL SIKKA

Non Executive Director

Anuradha Sikka

Independent Director

Garimella Bhaskar Venkata Satya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Barun Pandey

Independent Director

Parasuramachetty Jayapal

Independent Director

Sushil Chander Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sika Interplant Systems Ltd

Summary

Sika Interplant Systems Limited, an engineering driven company focused on the Aerospace, Defence & Space (A&D) and Automotive sectors in India was incorporated in 1985. The Company is actively involved in four main areas, namely, engineering (design and development); manufacturing, assembly and testing; projects and systems integration; and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). The majority of Companys business is catered to serving the Aerospace, Defence & Space (AD&S) and Automotive sectors.In addition, the Company set up facilities to provide MRO for its own products and, with the backing of its customers, with foreign partners to provide MRO services for their AD&S products in India. It developed a capability in fabrication, assembly, integration and testing, documentation and certification of systems.Company is one of the select private enterprises to have held design approval from the Center for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) continuously from 1999 through 2020, when the issue of such approvals was discontinued. SIKA has also been granted an Industrial License for Defence production from the Government of India, which enables it to undertake these projects and also qualifies the Company for offset programs. The Company in 2022-23 has maintained its AS9100 cerfification, which is a widely adopted and standardised quality management system for the aerospace industry globally. Additionally, it holds approval from the Directorate General of Aeronautica
Company FAQs

What is the Sika Interplant Systems Ltd share price today?

The Sika Interplant Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2490.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is ₹1055.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is 49.53 and 9.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sika Interplant Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is ₹1116.9 and ₹3548 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd?

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.76%, 3 Years at 37.12%, 1 Year at 85.65%, 6 Month at -17.95%, 3 Month at 0.52% and 1 Month at 1.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.72 %
Institutions - 2.77 %
Public - 25.51 %

