SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹2,533.8
Prev. Close₹2,590.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹56.83
Day's High₹2,573.3
Day's Low₹2,475
52 Week's High₹3,548
52 Week's Low₹1,116.9
Book Value₹259.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,055.93
P/E49.53
EPS52.3
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.13
81.26
73.81
59.99
Net Worth
103.37
85.5
78.05
64.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
79.72
62.76
45.54
22.29
yoy growth (%)
27.01
37.82
104.29
-34.8
Raw materials
-55.96
-44.2
-31.42
-13.82
As % of sales
70.19
70.42
68.99
61.99
Employee costs
-5.18
-4.86
-3.61
-3.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.82
9.26
6.04
1.92
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.73
-0.66
-0.73
Tax paid
-3.89
-2.08
-1.69
-0.47
Working capital
29.27
-5.73
-3.5
2.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.01
37.82
104.29
-34.8
Op profit growth
65.31
45.09
190.77
-24.19
EBIT growth
71.07
50.16
188.89
-27.87
Net profit growth
66.27
64.99
199.5
-17.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
106.03
60.01
98.44
79.72
62.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
106.03
60.01
98.44
79.72
62.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.54
3.03
3.39
2.53
1.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,205.65
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.7
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,748.3
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.25
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rajeev Sikka
Independent Director
C G Krishnadas Nair
Independent Director
R N Chawhan
Managing Director & CEO
KUNAL SIKKA
Non Executive Director
Anuradha Sikka
Independent Director
Garimella Bhaskar Venkata Satya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Barun Pandey
Independent Director
Parasuramachetty Jayapal
Independent Director
Sushil Chander Khanna
Reports by Sika Interplant Systems Ltd
Summary
Sika Interplant Systems Limited, an engineering driven company focused on the Aerospace, Defence & Space (A&D) and Automotive sectors in India was incorporated in 1985. The Company is actively involved in four main areas, namely, engineering (design and development); manufacturing, assembly and testing; projects and systems integration; and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). The majority of Companys business is catered to serving the Aerospace, Defence & Space (AD&S) and Automotive sectors.In addition, the Company set up facilities to provide MRO for its own products and, with the backing of its customers, with foreign partners to provide MRO services for their AD&S products in India. It developed a capability in fabrication, assembly, integration and testing, documentation and certification of systems.Company is one of the select private enterprises to have held design approval from the Center for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) continuously from 1999 through 2020, when the issue of such approvals was discontinued. SIKA has also been granted an Industrial License for Defence production from the Government of India, which enables it to undertake these projects and also qualifies the Company for offset programs. The Company in 2022-23 has maintained its AS9100 cerfification, which is a widely adopted and standardised quality management system for the aerospace industry globally. Additionally, it holds approval from the Directorate General of Aeronautica
Read More
The Sika Interplant Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2490.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is ₹1055.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is 49.53 and 9.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sika Interplant Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is ₹1116.9 and ₹3548 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.76%, 3 Years at 37.12%, 1 Year at 85.65%, 6 Month at -17.95%, 3 Month at 0.52% and 1 Month at 1.55%.
