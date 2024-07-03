Summary

Sika Interplant Systems Limited, an engineering driven company focused on the Aerospace, Defence & Space (A&D) and Automotive sectors in India was incorporated in 1985. The Company is actively involved in four main areas, namely, engineering (design and development); manufacturing, assembly and testing; projects and systems integration; and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). The majority of Companys business is catered to serving the Aerospace, Defence & Space (AD&S) and Automotive sectors.In addition, the Company set up facilities to provide MRO for its own products and, with the backing of its customers, with foreign partners to provide MRO services for their AD&S products in India. It developed a capability in fabrication, assembly, integration and testing, documentation and certification of systems.Company is one of the select private enterprises to have held design approval from the Center for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) continuously from 1999 through 2020, when the issue of such approvals was discontinued. SIKA has also been granted an Industrial License for Defence production from the Government of India, which enables it to undertake these projects and also qualifies the Company for offset programs. The Company in 2022-23 has maintained its AS9100 cerfification, which is a widely adopted and standardised quality management system for the aerospace industry globally. Additionally, it holds approval from the Directorate General of Aeronautica

