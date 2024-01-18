|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- per Equity share of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.The dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be dispatched / credited within 30 days from the date AGM. The date for the AGM of the Company and corresponding record date will be intimated in due course
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.