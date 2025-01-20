Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.01
181.56
-34.84
-17.59
Op profit growth
65.83
322.98
-20.23
-10.83
EBIT growth
72.42
326.29
-34.03
13.75
Net profit growth
68.47
381.44
-27.06
15.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.24
13.97
9.3
7.59
EBIT margin
20.34
14.99
9.9
9.77
Net profit margin
14.91
11.24
6.57
5.87
RoCE
26.9
18.36
4.73
7.46
RoNW
5.08
3.67
0.85
1.21
RoA
4.93
3.44
0.78
1.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
27.93
16.51
3.49
4.74
Dividend per share
4
1.1
0.8
0.8
Cash EPS
26.04
14.64
1.71
3.36
Book value per share
151.47
124.28
102.47
99.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.39
8.16
41.54
47.48
P/CEPS
11.14
9.2
84.31
66.85
P/B
1.91
1.08
1.41
2.25
EV/EBIDTA
5.49
5.19
20.97
23.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
23.13
16.87
Tax payout
-24.73
-23.44
-24.36
-34.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.04
13.52
36.59
64.38
Inventory days
22.41
24.39
26.19
12.8
Creditor days
-24.91
-12.23
-20.75
-58.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-33.35
-35.65
-8.21
-11.5
Net debt / equity
-0.45
-0.07
0
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-2.01
-0.43
0.13
-0.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.86
-69.93
-61.99
-73.47
Employee costs
-6.72
-8.07
-13.93
-8.8
Other costs
-5.16
-8.02
-14.76
-10.11
