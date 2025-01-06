iifl-logo-icon 1
Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,490.4
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Sika Interplant FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.82

9.26

6.04

1.92

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.73

-0.66

-0.73

Tax paid

-3.89

-2.08

-1.69

-0.47

Working capital

29.27

-5.73

-3.5

2.15

Other operating items

Operating

40.46

0.71

0.18

2.86

Capital expenditure

-0.13

0.7

-0.03

0.19

Free cash flow

40.33

1.41

0.15

3.06

Equity raised

96.46

83.32

76.7

75.73

Investing

-17.14

10.52

5.7

-0.43

Financing

-0.13

-0.61

-1.79

0.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.33

Net in cash

119.53

94.64

80.76

78.95

