Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.82
9.26
6.04
1.92
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.73
-0.66
-0.73
Tax paid
-3.89
-2.08
-1.69
-0.47
Working capital
29.27
-5.73
-3.5
2.15
Other operating items
Operating
40.46
0.71
0.18
2.86
Capital expenditure
-0.13
0.7
-0.03
0.19
Free cash flow
40.33
1.41
0.15
3.06
Equity raised
96.46
83.32
76.7
75.73
Investing
-17.14
10.52
5.7
-0.43
Financing
-0.13
-0.61
-1.79
0.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.33
Net in cash
119.53
94.64
80.76
78.95
