|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review thereon. Unaudited financial results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday August 9 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited review thereon. 2. Draft Annual Report for the year 2023-24 including Notice Directors Report and additional disclosure requirements as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. Fixing of record date for payment of final dividend outcome of board meeting held on 9th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and b) Consider the recommendation of a final dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject please be informed that a virtual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited review report thereon. Further in continuation of our letter dated 23rd December 2023 kindly note that the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company by its Designated Persons is closed from 1st January 2024 and shall be opened 48 (Forty-Eight) hours after the conclusion of the aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
