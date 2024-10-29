iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd Board Meeting

2,395
(0.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:28:00 PM

Sika Interplant CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 29th October 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review thereon. Unaudited financial results ( Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday August 9 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited review thereon. 2. Draft Annual Report for the year 2023-24 including Notice Directors Report and additional disclosure requirements as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 3. Fixing of record date for payment of final dividend outcome of board meeting held on 9th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and b) Consider the recommendation of a final dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SIKA INTERPLANT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject please be informed that a virtual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited review report thereon. Further in continuation of our letter dated 23rd December 2023 kindly note that the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company by its Designated Persons is closed from 1st January 2024 and shall be opened 48 (Forty-Eight) hours after the conclusion of the aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Sika Interplant: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sika Interplant Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.