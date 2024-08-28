|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI from time to time, scheduled the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, 20th September, 2024 through video conference (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company News Paper Publication for 38th AGM & Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) 38th AGM OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024) Clarification on delayed submission of the Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
