Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.41
2.2
0.6
0.36
yoy growth (%)
54.81
266.72
65.94
-25.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
0
0
0
As % of sales
11.13
0
0
0
Other costs
-4.19
-1.86
-0.59
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
122.66
84.51
98.26
134.04
Operating profit
-1.15
0.34
0.01
-0.12
OPM
-33.79
15.48
1.73
-34.04
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.83
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.98
0.34
0.01
-0.12
Taxes
0
-0.06
0
0
Tax rate
0
-20.02
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.98
0.27
0.01
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-142.83
Net profit
-1.98
0.27
0.01
-142.96
yoy growth (%)
-827.41
2,513.53
-100
69,668.83
NPM
-58.17
12.38
1.73
-39,381.88
