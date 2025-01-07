iifl-logo-icon 1
Silverline Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.41

2.2

0.6

0.36

yoy growth (%)

54.81

266.72

65.94

-25.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

0

0

0

As % of sales

11.13

0

0

0

Other costs

-4.19

-1.86

-0.59

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

122.66

84.51

98.26

134.04

Operating profit

-1.15

0.34

0.01

-0.12

OPM

-33.79

15.48

1.73

-34.04

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.83

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.98

0.34

0.01

-0.12

Taxes

0

-0.06

0

0

Tax rate

0

-20.02

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.98

0.27

0.01

-0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-142.83

Net profit

-1.98

0.27

0.01

-142.96

yoy growth (%)

-827.41

2,513.53

-100

69,668.83

NPM

-58.17

12.38

1.73

-39,381.88

