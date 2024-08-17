iifl-logo-icon 1
Silverline Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

22.36
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Sept-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

0.18

0.18

0.19

0.14

0.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.18

0.18

0.19

0.14

0.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.18

0.18

0.19

0.14

0.13

Total Expenditure

0.19

0.18

0.19

0.22

0.15

PBIDT

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.02

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.09

-0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.99

59.99

59.99

0

59.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,99,85,488

59,98,548

59,98,548

5,99,85,488

5,99,85,488

Public Shareholding (%)

99.99

99.99

99.99

99.99

99.99

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,825

5,825

5,825

5,825

5,825

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.15

0.01

PBIDTM(%)

-5.55

-5.55

0

-64.28

-15.38

PBDTM(%)

-5.55

-5.55

0

-64.28

-15.38

PATM(%)

-5.55

-5.55

0

-64.28

-15.38

QUICKLINKS FOR Silverline Technologies Ltd

