Silverline Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
0.18
0.18
0.19
0.14
0.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.18
0.18
0.19
0.14
0.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.18
0.18
0.19
0.14
0.13
Total Expenditure
0.19
0.18
0.19
0.22
0.15
PBIDT
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.09
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.99
59.99
59.99
0
59.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,99,85,488
59,98,548
59,98,548
5,99,85,488
5,99,85,488
Public Shareholding (%)
99.99
99.99
99.99
99.99
99.99
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,825
5,825
5,825
5,825
5,825
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.15
0.01
PBIDTM(%)
-5.55
-5.55
0
-64.28
-15.38
PBDTM(%)
-5.55
-5.55
0
-64.28
-15.38
PATM(%)
-5.55
-5.55
0
-64.28
-15.38
