|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Jun-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.56
-70.29
-32.87
-35.53
Op profit growth
-27.33
90.37
-70.39
-188.31
EBIT growth
-28.18
60.06
-49.88
-150.79
Net profit growth
-84.77
622.44
-131.97
40.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-42.42
-23.01
-3.59
-8.14
EBIT margin
-42.42
-23.29
-4.32
-5.78
Net profit margin
-42.42
-109.88
-4.51
9.48
RoCE
-0.83
-1.09
-0.65
-1.31
RoNW
-0.21
-1.37
-0.18
0.57
RoA
-0.2
-1.28
-0.17
0.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.61
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.21
-1.44
-0.29
0.5
Book value per share
24.55
24.76
26.27
26.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-2.04
4.52
-263.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
669.13
320.88
103.11
106.36
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-650.79
-175.7
-98.99
-98.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0.06
0.05
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
0.41
-5.33
-10.13
-3.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-25.98
-24.33
-17.27
-10.97
Other costs
-116.43
-98.68
-86.31
-97.16
