Silverline Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

17.16
(-4.98%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:21:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Silverline Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2015Jun-2014Jun-2013Jun-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.56

-70.29

-32.87

-35.53

Op profit growth

-27.33

90.37

-70.39

-188.31

EBIT growth

-28.18

60.06

-49.88

-150.79

Net profit growth

-84.77

622.44

-131.97

40.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-42.42

-23.01

-3.59

-8.14

EBIT margin

-42.42

-23.29

-4.32

-5.78

Net profit margin

-42.42

-109.88

-4.51

9.48

RoCE

-0.83

-1.09

-0.65

-1.31

RoNW

-0.21

-1.37

-0.18

0.57

RoA

-0.2

-1.28

-0.17

0.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.61

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.21

-1.44

-0.29

0.5

Book value per share

24.55

24.76

26.27

26.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-2.04

4.52

-263.83

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

669.13

320.88

103.11

106.36

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-650.79

-175.7

-98.99

-98.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0.06

0.05

0.06

Net debt / op. profit

0.41

-5.33

-10.13

-3.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-25.98

-24.33

-17.27

-10.97

Other costs

-116.43

-98.68

-86.31

-97.16

