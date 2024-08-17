Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹24.76
Prev. Close₹25.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.19
Day's High₹24.76
Day's Low₹24.76
52 Week's High₹32.75
52 Week's Low₹3.28
Book Value₹7.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)386.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.99
59.99
59.99
59.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.35
-35.36
-35.68
-36.01
Net Worth
24.64
24.63
24.31
23.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
3.41
2.2
0.6
0.36
yoy growth (%)
54.81
266.72
65.94
-25.93
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.98
0.34
0.01
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
2.25
0.38
-0.08
7.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.81
266.72
65.94
-25.93
Op profit growth
-437.94
3,168.1
-108.46
-39.68
EBIT growth
-438.06
3,168.1
-108.46
-39.68
Net profit growth
-827.41
2,513.53
-100
69,668.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
0.5
3.02
10.88
10.69
9.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.5
3.02
10.88
10.69
9.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tathagata Sarkar
Chairman & Managing Director
Chinmay pradhan
Independent Director
Nivedita Sen
Non Executive Director
Yakinkumar Bansilal Joshi
Non Executive Director
Sodha Mosim Abhubakhar
Executive Director
Manoj Sambhaji Sawant
Independent Director
Aarti Singh
Reports by Silverline Technologies Ltd
Summary
Silverline Technologies Limited, previously known as Silverline Industries Limited, was established on April 13, 1992. The Company name was changed from Silverline Industries Limited to Silverline Technologies Limited on December 9, 1999. Silverline Technologies is an international software development and integration services firm, with over 1,800 software professionals world-wide.The Company provides a comprehensive set of eBusiness consulting and IT services, including strategic consulting, creative design, technology integration and implementation, as well as management and maintenance of Internet and legacy applications. Silverline focuses primarily on Global 2000 clients in key industry sectors, such as automotive/discrete manufacturing, financial services, healthcare/insurance, technology and telecommunications. The Company also has extensive experience in technologies such as mobile and wireless applications, ePayments and enterprise information portals, as well as in business processes such as customer relationship management (CRM), eProcurement and online marketplaces, channel management and employee enablement. Silverline delivers its services through a global network of software development centers. At the heart of the network are core offshore centers in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, in India, and Cairo, Egypt. These centers support regional development facilities located close to clients throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. With SEI CMM Level 4 an
Read More
The Silverline Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silverline Technologies Ltd is ₹386.08 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silverline Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silverline Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silverline Technologies Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹32.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Silverline Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 619.77%, 3 Month at 92.99% and 1 Month at -8.02%.
