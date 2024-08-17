Summary

Silverline Technologies Limited, previously known as Silverline Industries Limited, was established on April 13, 1992. The Company name was changed from Silverline Industries Limited to Silverline Technologies Limited on December 9, 1999. Silverline Technologies is an international software development and integration services firm, with over 1,800 software professionals world-wide.The Company provides a comprehensive set of eBusiness consulting and IT services, including strategic consulting, creative design, technology integration and implementation, as well as management and maintenance of Internet and legacy applications. Silverline focuses primarily on Global 2000 clients in key industry sectors, such as automotive/discrete manufacturing, financial services, healthcare/insurance, technology and telecommunications. The Company also has extensive experience in technologies such as mobile and wireless applications, ePayments and enterprise information portals, as well as in business processes such as customer relationship management (CRM), eProcurement and online marketplaces, channel management and employee enablement. Silverline delivers its services through a global network of software development centers. At the heart of the network are core offshore centers in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, in India, and Cairo, Egypt. These centers support regional development facilities located close to clients throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. With SEI CMM Level 4 an

