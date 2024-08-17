iifl-logo-icon 1
Silverline Technologies Ltd Share Price

24.76
(-1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.76
  • Day's High24.76
  • 52 Wk High32.75
  • Prev. Close25.26
  • Day's Low24.76
  • 52 Wk Low 3.28
  • Turnover (lac)2.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)386.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Silverline Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

24.76

Prev. Close

25.26

Turnover(Lac.)

2.19

Day's High

24.76

Day's Low

24.76

52 Week's High

32.75

52 Week's Low

3.28

Book Value

7.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

386.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silverline Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Silverline Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Silverline Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.16%

Non-Institutions: 98.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silverline Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.99

59.99

59.99

59.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.35

-35.36

-35.68

-36.01

Net Worth

24.64

24.63

24.31

23.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

3.41

2.2

0.6

0.36

yoy growth (%)

54.81

266.72

65.94

-25.93

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.98

0.34

0.01

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

2.25

0.38

-0.08

7.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.81

266.72

65.94

-25.93

Op profit growth

-437.94

3,168.1

-108.46

-39.68

EBIT growth

-438.06

3,168.1

-108.46

-39.68

Net profit growth

-827.41

2,513.53

-100

69,668.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sept-2014

Gross Sales

0.5

3.02

10.88

10.69

9.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

3.02

10.88

10.69

9.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Silverline Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silverline Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tathagata Sarkar

Chairman & Managing Director

Chinmay pradhan

Independent Director

Nivedita Sen

Non Executive Director

Yakinkumar Bansilal Joshi

Non Executive Director

Sodha Mosim Abhubakhar

Executive Director

Manoj Sambhaji Sawant

Independent Director

Aarti Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silverline Technologies Ltd

Summary

Silverline Technologies Limited, previously known as Silverline Industries Limited, was established on April 13, 1992. The Company name was changed from Silverline Industries Limited to Silverline Technologies Limited on December 9, 1999. Silverline Technologies is an international software development and integration services firm, with over 1,800 software professionals world-wide.The Company provides a comprehensive set of eBusiness consulting and IT services, including strategic consulting, creative design, technology integration and implementation, as well as management and maintenance of Internet and legacy applications. Silverline focuses primarily on Global 2000 clients in key industry sectors, such as automotive/discrete manufacturing, financial services, healthcare/insurance, technology and telecommunications. The Company also has extensive experience in technologies such as mobile and wireless applications, ePayments and enterprise information portals, as well as in business processes such as customer relationship management (CRM), eProcurement and online marketplaces, channel management and employee enablement. Silverline delivers its services through a global network of software development centers. At the heart of the network are core offshore centers in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, in India, and Cairo, Egypt. These centers support regional development facilities located close to clients throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. With SEI CMM Level 4 an
Company FAQs

What is the Silverline Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Silverline Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silverline Technologies Ltd is ₹386.08 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silverline Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silverline Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silverline Technologies Ltd is ₹3.28 and ₹32.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

Silverline Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 619.77%, 3 Month at 92.99% and 1 Month at -8.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silverline Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silverline Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.01 %
Institutions - 1.17 %
Public - 98.82 %

