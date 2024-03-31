Dear Shareholders,

Your directors are pleased to present their Report together with the audited financial statements of your

Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

SUMMARISED FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summarized financial results are given below:

(In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Standalone Standalone Revenue from Operations 1,72,21,000 3,55,98,000 Other Income - - Total Income 1,72,21,000 3,55,98,000 Expenses Operating Expenditure - 53,19,000 Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-process and stock-in-trade - - Employee benefits expenses 18,77,000 17,60,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,60,000 5,60,000 Finance Cost 16,712 1,60,18,870 Other expenses 1,45,77,492 91,45,291 Profit / (loss) from operations before extra ordinary items and tax 1,89,795 27,94,839 Extraordinary Items - 3,88,041 Profit/(loss) after Extraordinary Items and before tax 1,89,795 31,82,880 Tax Expense: Current Tax 75,000 - Deferred tax (credit) /charge - - lncome -Tax of Earlier Year - - Net Profit / (loss) for the period 1,14,795 31,82,880

BUSINESS OUTLOOK:

The Companies growth considering the past few years performance has declined. The Company is striving hard for increasing profits from year to year. The total revenue from the operations for the year ended March 31, 2024 amounted to 1.72 Crores and the profit of 1.89 lakhs for year ended March2024.

DETAILS OF MATERIAL CHANGES FROM THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

No material changes and commitments have occurred after the closure of the Financial Year 2023-2024 till the date of this Report, which would affect the financial position of your Company.

We hope with constant monitoring, your Company will be able to achieve better revenue in next year.

TRADING APPROVAL

The Company was suspended from trading on Stock Exchange due to penal reason with effect from 20th April, 2012. After several years and efforts, the management of the Company has recently identified proposals to revive the business of the Company. The Company had made an application to Stock Exchange for trading approval for which the trading permission was received from BSE Limited on 16th August, 2024 vide letter dated 08th August, 2024.

SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary as on 31st March, 2024.

The preparation of consolidated financial statement is not applicable to the company as there is no subsidiary.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors after considering various factors including expansion and to conserve resources, has deemed it prudent not to recommend any final

2024.

TRANFSER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended transfer of any amount to the General Reserve for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was 5,99,85,488 divided into 59,98,54,880 Equity shares having face value of 10 each. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential rights, sweat equity shares and equity shares under Employees Stock

Option Scheme.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT:

There is no plant site of company and no insurance cover taken for the plant site.

There are no details available for insurance cover of the companys office premises.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are set out as follows.

The Company constantly takes effective steps to attain energy conservation.

The Company does not employ any foreign technology which needs absorption or adaptation.

of foreign exchange earnings and outgo are given in notes to accounts paragraph annexed Relevantfigures to the financial statements.

SEGMENT REPORTING:

Your Companys main business is "Polymer Processing" and all other activities of the company revolve around this main business. As such there are no separate reportable segments within the Company and hence, the segment wise reportingasdefinedin Ind AS 108 Operating Segments (Accounting Standards

17) is not applicable to the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There was no change in the nature of business of your Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Corporate Governance Policies guide the conduct of affairs roles, responsibilities and authorities at each level of its governance structure and key functionaries involved in governance. The Code of Conduct for Senior Management and Employees of your Company (the Code of

Conduct) commits Management to financial and accounting policies, systems and processes. The Corporate

Governance Policies and the Code of Conduct stand widely communicated across your Company at all times.

Your Companys Financial StatementsarepreparedonthebasisoftheSignificantAccounting Policies that are carefully selected by Management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board. These Accounting policies are reviewed and updated from time to time.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company has a rich legacy of ethical governance practices many of which were implemented by the Company, even before they were mandated by law. A Report on Corporate Governance along with a

Certificate compliance with the conditions of Corporate

Governance as stipulated under Schedule V of the Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

A detailed analysis of your Companys performance is discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism by adopting a Whistle Blower Policy for stakeholders including directors and employees of the Company and their representative bodies to freely report / communicate their concerns / grievances about illegal or unethical practices in the Company, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys Code or Policies. The vigil mechanism is overseen by the Audit Committee and provides adequate safeguards against victimization of stakeholders who use such mechanism.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has Zero Tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") to provide a safe, secure and enabling environment, free from sexual harassment. The Committee have been constituted to redress complaints of sexual harassment and the Company has complied with the provisions relating

to the constitution of committee under the Act.

During the year the Company received NIL complaints. As on this date of this report, there are no complaints received by/ pending with the Company under POSH Act.

AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

The second term of appointment of M/s. JMT Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Reg no.104167W) as Statutory auditors of the company shall expire from the date of conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. He cannot continue as the Statutory Auditor for the next term as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 therefore the board decided to appoint new auditor in his place.

After evaluating and considering various factors such as industry experience, competency of the audit team, efficiency in conduct of audit, independence, etc and on account of casual vacancy arises due to expiry of term of M/s. JMT Associates , Chartered Accountants the Board of Directors of the Company (‘Board) has, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposed the appointment of Mr Parth Shah of M/s S. Parth & Co (Firm Registration No 154463W ), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the term of three years from the conclusion of this AGM till the conclusion of the Thirty Fifth AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027, at a remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the Board and the Statutory Auditors.

Further, the Auditors Report given by M/s. JMT Associates for FY 2023-2024 is Qualified .

The following are the qualifications given by the Statutory Auditor and the reply by the management is given below:

a) Sufficient and appropriateaudit evidences with 10.05 Crores to ‘Supply Chain Services assets under Intelligible Fixed Assets of the Company have not been made available to us.

Reply from Management –

The Current practice of debits to the CWIP account being done through the Journal entries is the cause for this observation.In order to make available complete detail information we have from the current year mandate opening of Sub Ledger accounts where the expenses incurred would be initially booked with all the details and from these accounts these will be transferred to the CWIP accounts. This will ensure that the CWIP account carry all the details as part of the account.

b) Confirmations of Sundry Debtors, Loans & Advances given and Sundry Creditors (including squired-up accounts during the year) have not made available to us.

Reply from Management –

The Company operates low staffswho deals with variety of tasks. Most of the accounting work is outsourced and given these limitations we were unable to provide the required information in time to the Auditors. The Companys business will be normalcy soon and we will have full team of support staff to address such matters on priority.

c) Cancellation of Companys registration under Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 has not been restored back and the possible liabilities of GST on Companys turnover is not determined and is not provided in the Books of Account.

Reply from Management –

The Company has applied for revocation of suspension with Central GST office and will be received shortly.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Ritesh Sharma,

Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice Number: 20742) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

Due to personal reason and pre-occupations in other assignments, they tendered their resignation w.e.f 25.04.2024. In his place, Mr Abhishek Sanjay Singh (Mem No. F12546, C. P. No.: 12509) were appointed as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to conduct the secretarial audit for FY 2023-2024 w.e.f 25/05/2024.

The Company has annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure II , a Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 given by the Secretarial Auditor.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

LISTING FEES:

Your Company has paid the requisite Annual Listing Fees BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500389), where its securities are listed.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

Mrs Kshipra Bansal – Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, with an appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors.

As on 31st March, 2024, the Board of Directors comprises of Five Members, consisting of Three Non-Executive & Independent Directors and Two Executive Directors.

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

In terms of Section 152 of the Act, Mr.Srinivasan Sitapati Pattamadai retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and being eligible, has offered for their reappointment.

Mr.Srinivasan Sitapati Pattamadai has consented to act as a director and are not disqualified from being reappointed as Director in terms of Sections 164 and 165 of the Act read with applicable rules made thereunder.

They are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order issued by SEBI or any other such authority. They are not related to any Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Appointment/Re-appointment

During the financial year 2023-2024 there were no changes in composition of board of directors of the company.

The following are the recent changes after the closure of financial year

1. Mr. Yakinkumar Bansilal Joshi (DIN: 10745009) and Mr. Sodha Mosim Abhubakhar (DIN: 10732712) were appointed as Additional Non-Executive and Non- Independent directors of the company w.e.f 18th August, 2024.

2. Mr. Chinmay Pradhan (DIN: 10753724 was appointed as Additional Non-Executive and Non- Independent director of the company w.e.f 27th August, 2024.

3. Mr. Manoj Sambhaji Sawant (DIN: 00384603) was appointed as Additional Executive and Non- Independent director of the company w.e.f 18th August, 2024.

4. Mrs. Aarti Singh (DIN: 10288981) was appointed as Additional Non-Executive and Independent director of the company w.e.f 18th August, 2024.

5. Mr Tahir Masalawala has been disqualified as a director due to de-activation of his DIN Number.

Therefore, he is automatically removed from the post of director of the company rpursuant to the relevant provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

6. The board expressed their deep condolences at the demise of Mr Ravi Subramaniam, Director of the company and took note of it in the board meeting held on 27th August, 2024

SIGNING OF DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors report shall be signed solely by Mr Srinivasan Pattamadai , Managing Director and Chairman of the Company as there is only one Executive Director and the other Executive Director ,Mr Ravi Subramanian passed away on 23rd April, 2024.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations except Mr Tahir Masalawala , Independent Director of the Company .

The company has not received the declaration of Independence from Mr Tahir Masalawala. Independent Director of the company.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company hold highest standards of integrity and possess requisite expertise and experience required to fulfil their duties as Independent Directors.

In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and

Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they are registered in the Independent Directors data bank maintained by the IICA and unless exempted, have also passed the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by IICA.

The company has not receivedtheIndependentDatabankRegistrationCertificatefrom Mr Tahir Masalawala.

Independent Director of the company.

The Board of the Company, after taking these declarations on record and undertaking due veracity of the same, concluded that the Independent Directors of the Company are persons of integrity and possess the relevant expertise, experience and proficiency to qualify as Independent Directors of the Company and are independent of the Management of the Company.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The performance evaluation of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, Committees thereof, Independent Directors and Chairman of the Company was carried out . Pursuant to the provisions of the

Act and the Listing Regulations, the NRC formulated criteria for effective evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors. Accordingly, the performance evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual Directors was carried out by the NRC and the Board of Directors. Further, pursuant to Schedule IV of the Act and Regulation 17(10) of the Listing Regulations, the evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the Board of Directors.

The NRC at its meeting reviewed the evaluations and the implementation and compliance of the evaluation exercise done.

All Directors of the Company as on 31st March 2024 participated in the evaluation process. The evaluation exercise for the financial year, inter-alia, concluded the transparency and free-flowing discussions at meetings, the adequacy of the Board and its Committee compositions and the frequency of meetings were satisfactory. Suggestions have been noted for implementation. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Evaluation of Committees:

Since the Company was suspended on BSE Limited, there were no risk management committee and CSR Committee during the year but still independent directors evaluated the performance and managed to meet and discuss the operations and growth of the company.

Evaluation of Directors and Board:

A separate exercise was carried out by the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("GNRC") of the Board to evaluate the performance of Individual Directors. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the Chairman of the Board was also carried out by the Independent Directors, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. The performance evaluation the Executive Director of the Company was carried out by the Chairman of the Board and other Directors.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS / NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

The Members of the Board of the Company are afforded many opportunities to familiarise themselves with the Company, its Management and its operations. The Directors are provided with all the documents to enable them to have a better understanding of the Company, its various operations and the industry in which it operates.

All the Independent Directors of the Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement.

Executive Directors and Senior Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarize the new Non-Executive Directors on matters related to the Companys values and commitments. They are also introduced to the organization structure, constitution of various committees, board procedures, risk management strategies, etc.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 134(3) (c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis executives of the Company, and subject to disclosures ofexplanationandcompliancecertificate in the Annual Accounts and also on the basis of discussions with the Statutory Auditors of the Company from time to time, we state as under:

- That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial period ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

- That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the period under review;

- That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient records in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

- That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts for the financial period ended 31st March, 2024 on a ‘going concern basis.

- The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

- The Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

Your Company has adopted a policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of managerial remuneration,

Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Policy on Directors Appointment

Policy on Directors appointment is to follow the criteria as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015. Emphasis is given to persons from diverse fields or professions.

Policy on Remuneration

Guiding Policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and employees of the Company is that –

• There has never been union since incorporation and is not likely to be there in view of cordial relation with workers. As such the Board felt that there is no need to form policy for unionized workers.

Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Executives, Managers, Staff and Workmen (non

Unionized) is industry driven in which it is operating taking into account the performance leverage and factors such as to attract and retain quality talent.

• For Directors, it is based on the shareholders resolutions, provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed therein, circulars and guidelines issued by Central Government and other authorities from time to time.

BOARD MEETINGS:

During the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024, five Board Meetings were held on the following dates:

28th May, 2023,14th July, 2023, 09th November, 2023, 05th February, 2024 and 25th March, 2024. For details of meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM):

The 31st AGM of the Company was held on 22nd February, 2024 through Video Conferencing and Audo visual Mode at 03.00 p.m.

The 32nd AGM of the Company will be held on 26th September, 2024 at 09.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing and Audo visual Mode at 03.00 p.m.

MEETINGS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors of your Company often meet before the Board Meetings without the presence of the Chairman of the Board or the Executive Director or other Non-Independent Directors or Chief Financial

Officer or any other Management Personnel.

These Meetings are conducted in an informal and flexible manner to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to, inter alia, review of performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, review the performance of the Chairman of the Company (taking into account the views of the

Executive and Non-Executive Directors), assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The Board usually meet once in the start of financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate

Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Information on the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Risk Management Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and meetings of those Committees held during the year is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Committee comprises of three Directors viz. Mrs. Nivedita Sen (Chairperson of the Committee), Mr. Tathagata Sarkar and Mr. Tahir Masalawala. All the Members of the Committee are Non-

Executive Directors and possess strong accounting and financial management knowledge. The Company

Secretary of the Company is the Secretary of the Committee.

and possess accounting and financial management AllmembersoftheAuditCommitteearefinancially knowledge. The details of the same are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

All the recommendations of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

Your Company has in place, a Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel, which reflects the legal and ethical values to which your Company is strongly committed. The Directors and

Senior Management Personnel of your Company have complied with the code as mentioned hereinabove.

The Directors and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct applicable to them, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY:

The Company has in place a process for approval of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Parties. As per the process, necessary details for each of the Related Party Transactions, as applicable, along with the justification are provided to the Audit Committee in terms of the Companys

Policy on Materiality of and on Dealing with Related Party Transactions and as required under SEBI Master Circular Number SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated 11th July, 2023. All Related Party Transactions entered during the year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

The Company has not entered into Material Related Party Transactions as per the provisions of the Act and a confirmation to this effect as required under section 134(3) (h) of the Act is given in Form AOC-2 as Annexure

III, which forms part of this Boards Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED:

Details of Loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided, if any, along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized by the recipient are provided in the standalone financial statement forming part of this annual report.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has laid down a well-defined risk management policy. The Board periodically reviews the risk and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigation the same through defined framework . proper

The Company manages monitors and reports on the principle risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviors that governs how the Group conducts the business of the Company and manages associated risks.

The constitution of Risk Management Committee is not mandatory for your Company as per provisions of Regulation of 21 of LODR is applicable to the Top 1000 listed entities.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Information pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of the employees of the Company are annexed to this report as ‘Annexure I.

In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, none of the employees are in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to section 134(3)(a) and section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a copy of the Annual Return is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at : www.silverlinetechnology.com.

DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

Electronic trading of the Companys Equity Shares has been made compulsory by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from 30th October, 2000. As on 31st March, 2024, about 99.62% shareholding representing 5,97,58,958 Equity Shares of the Company has been dematerialized. Your Company has executed agreements with both NSDL and CDSL for demat of its shares.

INTER-SE TRANSFER OF SHARES AMONG PROMOTERS:

As on 31st March, 2024, there were no inter-se transfer of shares among promoters which is carried out in compliance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules and regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

1. No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy

Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable; and

2. The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

GENERAL:

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

3. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

5. There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

Your directors further state thatduringtheyearunderreview,therewerenocasesfiledpursuant to the

Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors take this opportunity to express and place on record their appreciation for the continued supp ort, cooperation, trust and assistance extended by shareholders, employees, customers, principals, vendors, agents, bankers, financial institutions, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders of the Company.