AGM 26/09/2024 Intimation of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024) OUtcome of Proceedings of 32nd AGM of Silverline Technologies Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) -Change of Management of Silverline Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)