|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Intimation of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024) OUtcome of Proceedings of 32nd AGM of Silverline Technologies Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) -Change of Management of Silverline Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
|AGM
|22 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Intimation of 31st AGM of the SIlverline Technologies Limited to be held on 22nd February 2024 Outcome of 31st AGM of Silverline Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)
