Silverline Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.53
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Silverline Technologies Ltd

Silverline Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-1.98

0.34

0.01

-0.12

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

0

Working capital

2.25

0.38

-0.08

7.14

Other operating items

Operating

0.22

0.65

-0.06

7.01

Capital expenditure

0.17

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.39

0.65

-0.06

7.01

Equity raised

-91.7

-115.9

-115.92

170

Investing

3.19

0

0

-152

Financing

21.93

0.03

-0.09

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-66.18

-115.22

-116.08

25.19

