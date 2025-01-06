Silverline Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-1.98
0.34
0.01
-0.12
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
0
Working capital
2.25
0.38
-0.08
7.14
Other operating items
Operating
0.22
0.65
-0.06
7.01
Capital expenditure
0.17
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.39
0.65
-0.06
7.01
Equity raised
-91.7
-115.9
-115.92
170
Investing
3.19
0
0
-152
Financing
21.93
0.03
-0.09
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-66.18
-115.22
-116.08
25.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.