Silverline Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

18.19
(-4.96%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Allotment
Board Meeting16 Nov 202416 Nov 2024
Outcome of BM
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Outcome Change in Registered Office
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Outcome of BM
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Outcome Change in Registered Office Postponement of Shifting of Registered Office Address (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Outcome of BM
Board Meeting26 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reg 29 (1)(d) of SEBI LODR for Silverline Technologies lImited
Board Meeting18 Aug 202419 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting of Silverline Technologies LImited held on 18th AUgust 2024 Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 18th August 2024 for Silverline Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. - 500389 - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Held On 18Th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Financial results for June Quarter ended 2024 for Silverline Technologies Limited
Board Meeting31 May 20241 Aug 2024
Revised Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 for Silverline Technologies Limited

Silverline Technologies Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

