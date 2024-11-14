|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Allotment
|Board Meeting
|16 Nov 2024
|16 Nov 2024
|Outcome of BM
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Outcome Change in Registered Office
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Outcome of BM
|Board Meeting
|18 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Outcome Change in Registered Office Postponement of Shifting of Registered Office Address (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Outcome of BM
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reg 29 (1)(d) of SEBI LODR for Silverline Technologies lImited
|Board Meeting
|18 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting of Silverline Technologies LImited held on 18th AUgust 2024 Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 18th August 2024 for Silverline Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) SILVERLINE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. - 500389 - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Held On 18Th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Financial results for June Quarter ended 2024 for Silverline Technologies Limited
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Revised Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 for Silverline Technologies Limited
