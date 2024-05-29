iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd Board Meeting

1.06
(4.95%)
Jun 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sintex Plastics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results as on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20234 Nov 2023
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2023)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20237 Aug 2023
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Resolution Professional of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2023 on Monday 14th August 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2023. Announcement under regulation 30 of sebi (lodr) regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2023)

Sintex Plastics: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.