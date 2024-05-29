Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results as on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2023 4 Nov 2023

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2023)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2023 7 Aug 2023