|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results as on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2023
|4 Nov 2023
|Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2023)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2023
|7 Aug 2023
|Sintex Plastics Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Resolution Professional of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2023 on Monday 14th August 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2023. Announcement under regulation 30 of sebi (lodr) regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2023)
