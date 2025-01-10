iifl-logo-icon 1
Sizemasters Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

126.4
(-4.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.1

-0.24

-0.36

-0.38

Net Worth

12.1

9.76

3.64

3.62

Minority Interest

Debt

2.45

0.48

0

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.55

10.24

3.64

3.82

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.23

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.64

3.44

3.62

3.77

Inventories

3.76

3.65

3.63

3.78

Inventory Days

2,174.87

Sundry Debtors

2.53

0.35

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.25

0.09

0.04

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-2.18

-0.55

-0.05

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.72

-0.1

0

-0.05

Cash

9.52

6.56

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

14.56

10.23

3.64

3.82

