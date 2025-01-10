Sizemasters Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.1
-0.24
-0.36
-0.38
Net Worth
12.1
9.76
3.64
3.62
Minority Interest
Debt
2.45
0.48
0
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.55
10.24
3.64
3.82
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.23
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.64
3.44
3.62
3.77
Inventories
3.76
3.65
3.63
3.78
Inventory Days
2,174.87
Sundry Debtors
2.53
0.35
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.25
0.09
0.04
0.04
Sundry Creditors
-2.18
-0.55
-0.05
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.72
-0.1
0
-0.05
Cash
9.52
6.56
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
14.56
10.23
3.64
3.82
No Record Found
