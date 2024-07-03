iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sizemasters Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

142.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.49

3.03

3.59

2.76

2.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.49

3.03

3.59

2.76

2.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.18

0.15

0.13

0.12

0.06

Total Income

3.67

3.18

3.72

2.88

2.89

Total Expenditure

2.33

2.47

3.01

2.29

1.85

PBIDT

1.34

0.71

0.71

0.6

1.05

Interest

0

0.01

0.03

0

0.01

PBDT

1.34

0.7

0.68

0.59

1.04

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.29

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.02

0.5

0.49

0.4

0.74

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.01

0

0.1

-0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.02

0.51

0.49

0.3

0.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.02

0.51

0.49

0.3

0.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.02

0.51

0.49

0.3

0.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.39

23.43

19.77

21.73

37.1

PBDTM(%)

38.39

23.1

18.94

21.37

36.74

PATM(%)

29.22

16.5

13.64

14.49

26.14

Sizemasters Tech: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sizemasters Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.