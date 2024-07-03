Sizemasters Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.49
3.03
3.59
2.76
2.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.49
3.03
3.59
2.76
2.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.15
0.13
0.12
0.06
Total Income
3.67
3.18
3.72
2.88
2.89
Total Expenditure
2.33
2.47
3.01
2.29
1.85
PBIDT
1.34
0.71
0.71
0.6
1.05
Interest
0
0.01
0.03
0
0.01
PBDT
1.34
0.7
0.68
0.59
1.04
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.29
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.02
0.5
0.49
0.4
0.74
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.01
0
0.1
-0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.02
0.51
0.49
0.3
0.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.02
0.51
0.49
0.3
0.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.02
0.51
0.49
0.3
0.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.39
23.43
19.77
21.73
37.1
PBDTM(%)
38.39
23.1
18.94
21.37
36.74
PATM(%)
29.22
16.5
13.64
14.49
26.14
