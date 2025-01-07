Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.63
1.12
3.93
3.76
yoy growth (%)
-43.37
-71.49
4.37
51.95
Raw materials
-0.39
-0.8
-3.63
-3.51
As % of sales
62.44
71.48
92.48
93.3
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
10.78
10.79
2.73
2.69
Other costs
-0.14
-0.14
-0.13
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.62
13.13
3.49
3.25
Operating profit
0.01
0.05
0.05
0.02
OPM
3.14
4.57
1.28
0.74
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.05
0.04
0.02
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-26
-25.85
-26.09
-32.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-61.16
3.08
108.4
8.61
NPM
2.32
3.39
0.93
0.47
