iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sizemasters Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

142.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sizemasters Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.63

1.12

3.93

3.76

yoy growth (%)

-43.37

-71.49

4.37

51.95

Raw materials

-0.39

-0.8

-3.63

-3.51

As % of sales

62.44

71.48

92.48

93.3

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

10.78

10.79

2.73

2.69

Other costs

-0.14

-0.14

-0.13

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.62

13.13

3.49

3.25

Operating profit

0.01

0.05

0.05

0.02

OPM

3.14

4.57

1.28

0.74

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0.05

0.04

0.02

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-26

-25.85

-26.09

-32.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-61.16

3.08

108.4

8.61

NPM

2.32

3.39

0.93

0.47

Sizemasters Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sizemasters Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.