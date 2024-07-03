iifl-logo-icon 1
Sizemasters Technology Ltd Share Price

156
(4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:05:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152.75
  • Day's High156
  • 52 Wk High262.4
  • Prev. Close149.75
  • Day's Low152.25
  • 52 Wk Low 76.32
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E58.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.65
  • EPS2.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sizemasters Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

152.75

Prev. Close

149.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

156

Day's Low

152.25

52 Week's High

262.4

52 Week's Low

76.32

Book Value

13.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156

P/E

58.04

EPS

2.58

Divi. Yield

0

Sizemasters Technology Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sizemasters Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sizemasters Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.85%

Non-Promoter- 35.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sizemasters Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.1

-0.24

-0.36

-0.38

Net Worth

12.1

9.76

3.64

3.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.63

1.12

3.93

3.76

yoy growth (%)

-43.37

-71.49

4.37

51.95

Raw materials

-0.39

-0.8

-3.63

-3.51

As % of sales

62.44

71.48

92.48

93.3

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.1

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.05

0.04

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.2

0.22

0.12

-0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.37

-71.49

4.37

51.95

Op profit growth

-61.08

1.78

79.09

5.37

EBIT growth

-61.08

2.75

90.44

5.79

Net profit growth

-61.16

3.08

108.4

8.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

12.74

0.68

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

12.74

0.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.12

Sizemasters Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sizemasters Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gopal Ramchandra Zanwar

Independent Director

Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit

Non Executive Director

Kiran Shamsundar Zanwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aishwarya Parwal

Independent Director

Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sizemasters Technology Ltd

Summary

Sizemasters Technology Ltd (Formerly known as Mewat Zinc Ltd) was incorporated in October 1991 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is presently engaged in the production of guages and tools, automative parts, trading in tools, trading of Metal and Non metal and various activities relating to the same. Apart from this, the Company manufactures an import-substitute product, zinc metal, by the electrolytic process. Its plant at Gurgaon, Haryana, has a capacity to produce 3300 tpa of zinc, which is used in various industries for galvanising, electroplating, metallising; and also in pigments, paints, lithoplates, dry cell and other die casting alloys, chemicals, etc.During the year 2022-23, the name of the Company was changed from MEWAT ZINC LIMITED to SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED w.e.f. January 20, 2023 and resulting to change in the name, the Company changed it main business activities to manufacturing, sales and distribution of precision gauges, thread gauges , API gauges , special gauges , fixtures , multi gauging , electronic gauging , measuring instruments used in Oil and Gas industry , all tools such as dial gauges and accessories.
Company FAQs

What is the Sizemasters Technology Ltd share price today?

The Sizemasters Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sizemasters Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is ₹156.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sizemasters Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is 58.04 and 10.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sizemasters Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sizemasters Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is ₹76.32 and ₹262.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sizemasters Technology Ltd?

Sizemasters Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.29%, 3 Years at 123.35%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at -40.67%, 3 Month at -19.03% and 1 Month at 6.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sizemasters Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.14 %

