SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹152.75
Prev. Close₹149.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹156
Day's Low₹152.25
52 Week's High₹262.4
52 Week's Low₹76.32
Book Value₹13.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156
P/E58.04
EPS2.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.1
-0.24
-0.36
-0.38
Net Worth
12.1
9.76
3.64
3.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.63
1.12
3.93
3.76
yoy growth (%)
-43.37
-71.49
4.37
51.95
Raw materials
-0.39
-0.8
-3.63
-3.51
As % of sales
62.44
71.48
92.48
93.3
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.05
0.04
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.2
0.22
0.12
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.37
-71.49
4.37
51.95
Op profit growth
-61.08
1.78
79.09
5.37
EBIT growth
-61.08
2.75
90.44
5.79
Net profit growth
-61.16
3.08
108.4
8.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
12.74
0.68
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
12.74
0.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gopal Ramchandra Zanwar
Independent Director
Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
Non Executive Director
Kiran Shamsundar Zanwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aishwarya Parwal
Independent Director
Suvarna Ramchandra Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sizemasters Technology Ltd
Summary
Sizemasters Technology Ltd (Formerly known as Mewat Zinc Ltd) was incorporated in October 1991 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is presently engaged in the production of guages and tools, automative parts, trading in tools, trading of Metal and Non metal and various activities relating to the same. Apart from this, the Company manufactures an import-substitute product, zinc metal, by the electrolytic process. Its plant at Gurgaon, Haryana, has a capacity to produce 3300 tpa of zinc, which is used in various industries for galvanising, electroplating, metallising; and also in pigments, paints, lithoplates, dry cell and other die casting alloys, chemicals, etc.During the year 2022-23, the name of the Company was changed from MEWAT ZINC LIMITED to SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED w.e.f. January 20, 2023 and resulting to change in the name, the Company changed it main business activities to manufacturing, sales and distribution of precision gauges, thread gauges , API gauges , special gauges , fixtures , multi gauging , electronic gauging , measuring instruments used in Oil and Gas industry , all tools such as dial gauges and accessories.
The Sizemasters Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is ₹156.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is 58.04 and 10.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sizemasters Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sizemasters Technology Ltd is ₹76.32 and ₹262.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sizemasters Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.29%, 3 Years at 123.35%, 1 Year at 106.01%, 6 Month at -40.67%, 3 Month at -19.03% and 1 Month at 6.96%.
