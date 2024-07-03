Sizemasters Technology Ltd Summary

Sizemasters Technology Ltd (Formerly known as Mewat Zinc Ltd) was incorporated in October 1991 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is presently engaged in the production of guages and tools, automative parts, trading in tools, trading of Metal and Non metal and various activities relating to the same. Apart from this, the Company manufactures an import-substitute product, zinc metal, by the electrolytic process. Its plant at Gurgaon, Haryana, has a capacity to produce 3300 tpa of zinc, which is used in various industries for galvanising, electroplating, metallising; and also in pigments, paints, lithoplates, dry cell and other die casting alloys, chemicals, etc.During the year 2022-23, the name of the Company was changed from MEWAT ZINC LIMITED to SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED w.e.f. January 20, 2023 and resulting to change in the name, the Company changed it main business activities to manufacturing, sales and distribution of precision gauges, thread gauges , API gauges , special gauges , fixtures , multi gauging , electronic gauging , measuring instruments used in Oil and Gas industry , all tools such as dial gauges and accessories.