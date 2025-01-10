OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To

The Members of

Sizemasters Technology Limited

(Formerly known as Mewat Zinc Ltd), Pune

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sizemasters Technology Limited (Formerly known as Mewat Zinc Ltd) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

1. Inventories Audit Procedures Performed Inventory represents 22.22% of total assets of the Company as at March 31, 2024. Correctness, completeness and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. Our audit response in respect of testing the existence of inventories consisted of following procedures: Considering the relative significance of the Inventory to the standalone financial statements, we have considered the existence and allowance for inventory obsolescence of inventory as key audit matter • Procedures to test the existence of inventories consisted of testing the relevant internal controls, including in specific the testing of the inventory physical verification process that is performed annually by management • We observed the physical verification of Inventory conducted by management Our procedures in this regard included: - Observing compliance of stock count instructions by management personnel; observing steps taken by management to ascertain the existence inventory on the date of the count (including identification of non-moving, obsolete / damaged inventory); - Performing independent inventory counts on sample basis and reconciling the same to the management counts (wherever applicable); - On a sample basis, testing the reconciliation of the differences in inventory quantity between the physical count and the books of accounts, including accounting of such variances.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Report of the Directors, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Reports, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, the Overview of Financial Performance, and Report on Risk Management (collectively referred as "other information") but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Ind AS Standalone financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in sub-section 5 of Section 134 of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of The Act, we enclose in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2. (B)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B, Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting.

2. (B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as of March 31, 2024 (Refer note 35.1 of standalone financial statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amount to be transferred, to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 52 to the standalone financial statements

(a) The Company has not proposed, declared or paid the Dividend during the year ended March 31, 2024.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during course of audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail features being tempered with, other than of exception given below:

- The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for maintenance of Property Plant and Equipment records and for Payroll records throughout the year ended March 31, 2024

2. (C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MEWAT ZINC LTD) OF EVEN DATE)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment and rights of use assets.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets record.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a phased programme of verification adopted by the Company which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and nature of its business. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company is not having any immovable properties, hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. However, Properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency and coverage of & procedure adopted for such verification is reasonable. The Company has maintained proper records of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital exceeding Rs.5 Crore in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, During the year the Company has made investment in Subsidiary and provided unsecured loans to its subsidiary in respect of which the requisite information is as below -

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loan to subsidiary as below:

Particulars Loans (Amount in Rs. Lakhs) Aggregate Amount of Loan Provided during the year - Subsidiary 553.11 Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date - Subsidiary 53.11

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the terms and conditions of the grant of unsecured loans and investment made by the Company during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of secured and unsecured loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act). In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have however, not made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Taxes, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of Income Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, accordingly reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has made private placement of shares under review and the requirement of section 42 of the companies act, 2013 have been complied with and according to information and explanations given to us, the amount raised have been kept as deposit in the bank to be used in future for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) ofthe Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provision of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(A)(f) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF SIZEMASTERS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MEWAT ZINC LTD) EVEN DATE)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sizemasters Technology Limited (Formerly known as Mewat Zinc Ltd) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.