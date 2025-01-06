Sizemasters Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.05
0.04
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.2
0.22
0.12
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
0.21
0.25
0.15
-0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.21
0.25
0.14
-0.14
Equity raised
-0.77
-0.87
-0.99
-1.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.2
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.36
-0.61
-0.85
-1.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.