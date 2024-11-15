iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Sizemasters Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to the above this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Friday November 15 2024 inter alia to transact the following business items: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report from our Statutory Auditor M/s G M K S & Co. for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. 2. Discuss other general business matters. Kindly take note of the above. Outcomes of the Board Meeting held on November 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
Sizemasters Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to the above this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday October 01 2024 inter alia to transact the general business items. The Outcomes of the Board Meeting which was held on October 01, 2024 to discuss some general business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Sizemasters Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With respect to the above this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report from our Statutory Auditor M/s G M K S & Co. for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To decide the date venue and time to conduct Annual General Meeting and other business matters. Kindly take note of the above. We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held on August 14, 2024 i.e. today to consider and approve unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter year ended on June 30, 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting is as under:- 1. To approved and take on record the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter year on ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report provided by the statutory auditors of the company M/s GMKS & Co, Chartered Accountants, Pune thereon. 2. Resignation of existing Internal Auditor Ms. Bharti Jadhav. 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor: 4. Decide Day, Date, Time and Venue for holding Annual General Meeting: 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer: 6. Investment in Sizemasters Calibration Services LLP: The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:05 P.M. The above is for your kind information and records please. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) We hereby inform that the Company have entered into a LLP as a Designated Partner vide Supplementary Deed dated September 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Sizemasters Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results along with the Audited Financial Statement from our Statutory Auditor M/s G M K S & Co. for the year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Any general and other business matters. Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Sizemasters Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Submission of Change in Directorate with respect to Appointment of Ms. Suvarna Shinde as an Additional Director (Category: Non- executive Independent Women Director). Outcomes of the Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

