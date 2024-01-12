1:10 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SKIPPER LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SKIPPER LIMITED (538562) RECORD DATE 12.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for Cash at a Premium of Rs.193/- on Rights basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/01/2024 DR-695/2023-2024 * As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.194/- is to be paid as Rs. 48.50 on Application and Rs.145.50 on upto three Additonal Calls as may be decided by the Board/Rights Issue Committee. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.01.2024)