|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|9 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|1:10
|193
|1:10 Rights Isue of Equity Shares
|1:10 Rights Isue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SKIPPER LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SKIPPER LIMITED (538562) RECORD DATE 12.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for Cash at a Premium of Rs.193/- on Rights basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/01/2024 DR-695/2023-2024 * As per Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Rs.194/- is to be paid as Rs. 48.50 on Application and Rs.145.50 on upto three Additonal Calls as may be decided by the Board/Rights Issue Committee. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.