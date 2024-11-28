iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sonata Software Ltd Bonus

570.5
(-2.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Sonata Software CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus1 Dec 202312 Dec 202312 Dec 20231:1
1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SONATA SOFTWARE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.., (532221) RECORD DATE 12.12.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/12/2023 DR-673/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.12.2023)

Sonata Software: Related News

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Sonata Software inks multi-million dollar APAC modernisation deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|03:24 PM

The modernisation will include moving data from outdated systems, building a data platform with over 260 Power BI reports.

Read More
Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Sonata Software Q2 net profit sees marginal increase

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|10:25 AM

The company aspires to generate $1.5 billion in revenue by fiscal year 2025, with international EBITDA in the low 20s.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Sonata Software secures multi-million dollar IT deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|02:16 PM

Sonata Software will help the client optimise IT budgets and cost efficiencies through systemic improvements and engineering levers.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sonata Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.