|1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SONATA SOFTWARE LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.., (532221) RECORD DATE 12.12.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/12/2023 DR-673/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.12.2023)
