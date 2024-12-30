iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Source Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

3.14
(-4.85%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Source Industries (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.4

11.4

11.4

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.11

-6.97

-6.89

-6.7

Net Worth

4.29

4.43

4.51

4.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0.22

0.22

0.26

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.51

4.65

4.77

4.92

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.46

4.56

4.7

4.87

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

Debtor Days

11,458.76

Other Current Assets

3.03

3.12

3.25

3.42

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

Cash

0.06

0.1

0.08

0.05

Total Assets

4.52

4.66

4.78

4.92

Source Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Source Industries (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.