Source Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.4
11.4
11.4
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.11
-6.97
-6.89
-6.7
Net Worth
4.29
4.43
4.51
4.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0.22
0.22
0.26
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.51
4.65
4.77
4.92
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.46
4.56
4.7
4.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Debtor Days
11,458.76
Other Current Assets
3.03
3.12
3.25
3.42
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
0.06
0.1
0.08
0.05
Total Assets
4.52
4.66
4.78
4.92
