Source Industries (India) Ltd Key Ratios

3.29
(4.78%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.06

-57.88

-15.31

Op profit growth

-226.73

-196.55

-77.67

EBIT growth

-66.39

2.78

-31.77

Net profit growth

104.2

-2.83

-41.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-188.18

4.35

-1.89

-7.2

EBIT margin

-319.24

-27.84

-11.41

-14.16

Net profit margin

-1,210.12

-17.37

-7.52

-10.88

RoCE

-4.67

-11.64

-10.42

RoNW

-5.02

-2.13

-3.09

RoA

-4.41

-1.81

-1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.84

-1.04

-1.05

-1.93

Book value per share

3.3

4.04

4.41

2.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-23.64

-8.01

-17.05

P/B

6.07

2.07

4.09

EV/EBIDTA

-235.91

52.81

99.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-167.91

-40.44

-34.31

-22.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,278.83

47.67

211.14

Inventory days

445.92

13.83

5.82

Creditor days

-901.11

-40.99

-210.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

13.57

21.14

220.03

3,605.98

Net debt / equity

-0.13

-0.01

0

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

3.97

-0.77

0.37

-5.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-17.24

-87.1

-94.99

-98.43

Employee costs

-30.18

-1.39

-1

-0.72

Other costs

-240.75

-7.15

-5.9

-8.03

