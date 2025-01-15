Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.06
-57.88
-15.31
Op profit growth
-226.73
-196.55
-77.67
EBIT growth
-66.39
2.78
-31.77
Net profit growth
104.2
-2.83
-41.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-188.18
4.35
-1.89
-7.2
EBIT margin
-319.24
-27.84
-11.41
-14.16
Net profit margin
-1,210.12
-17.37
-7.52
-10.88
RoCE
-4.67
-11.64
-10.42
RoNW
-5.02
-2.13
-3.09
RoA
-4.41
-1.81
-1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.84
-1.04
-1.05
-1.93
Book value per share
3.3
4.04
4.41
2.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-23.64
-8.01
-17.05
P/B
6.07
2.07
4.09
EV/EBIDTA
-235.91
52.81
99.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-167.91
-40.44
-34.31
-22.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,278.83
47.67
211.14
Inventory days
445.92
13.83
5.82
Creditor days
-901.11
-40.99
-210.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
13.57
21.14
220.03
3,605.98
Net debt / equity
-0.13
-0.01
0
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
3.97
-0.77
0.37
-5.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-17.24
-87.1
-94.99
-98.43
Employee costs
-30.18
-1.39
-1
-0.72
Other costs
-240.75
-7.15
-5.9
-8.03
