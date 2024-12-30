iifl-logo-icon 1
Source Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.14
(-4.85%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.08

0.1

15.39

yoy growth (%)

-46.46

-14.3

-99.32

21,940.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

-15.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales

81.62

35.29

45.12

0.24

Other costs

-0.12

-0.2

-0.19

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

266.01

225.6

188.56

1.01

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.14

-0.13

0.02

OPM

-247.64

-160.9

-133.69

0.14

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-17.39

0.31

-774.57

-113.22

NPM

-244.74

-158.62

-135.49

0.13

