|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.08
0.1
15.39
yoy growth (%)
-46.46
-14.3
-99.32
21,940.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
-15.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales
81.62
35.29
45.12
0.24
Other costs
-0.12
-0.2
-0.19
-0.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
266.01
225.6
188.56
1.01
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.14
-0.13
0.02
OPM
-247.64
-160.9
-133.69
0.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-17.39
0.31
-774.57
-113.22
NPM
-244.74
-158.62
-135.49
0.13
