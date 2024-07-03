Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Source Industries (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Tirumala Textile Processors Limited and later on, it changed the name to Tirumala Seung Han Textiles Limited until 1996. Again in February 2012, the Company changed name to Source Industries (India) Limited. Based in Hyderabad, the Company operates in the field of textile processing, manufacturing blankets and processed cloth at Mahaboobnagar Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Company made its Public Issue in 1992.

