Source Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

3.14
(-4.85%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.14
  • Day's High3.14
  • 52 Wk High3.41
  • Prev. Close3.3
  • Day's Low3.14
  • 52 Wk Low 2.41
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Source Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.14

Prev. Close

3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.14

Day's Low

3.14

52 Week's High

3.41

52 Week's Low

2.41

Book Value

3.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Source Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Source Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Source Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.03%

Non-Promoter- 86.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Source Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.4

11.4

11.4

11.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.11

-6.97

-6.89

-6.7

Net Worth

4.29

4.43

4.51

4.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.04

0.08

0.1

15.39

yoy growth (%)

-46.46

-14.3

-99.32

21,940.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

-15.17

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.59

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.86

-0.23

2.92

-3.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.46

-14.3

-99.32

21,940.87

Op profit growth

-17.6

3.12

-742.6

-113.76

EBIT growth

-17.43

0.49

-742.6

-113.76

Net profit growth

-17.39

0.31

-774.57

-113.22

No Record Found

Source Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Source Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Y Mallikharjuna Rao

Independent Director

Jaya Mahadev Yerramsetti

Independent Director

Lakshmi Nekkanti Satyasri

Managing Director

N Sudhakar

Independent Director

Venkata Srinivasan Kodakalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tulika Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Source Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1984, Source Industries (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Tirumala Textile Processors Limited and later on, it changed the name to Tirumala Seung Han Textiles Limited until 1996. Again in February 2012, the Company changed name to Source Industries (India) Limited. Based in Hyderabad, the Company operates in the field of textile processing, manufacturing blankets and processed cloth at Mahaboobnagar Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Company made its Public Issue in 1992.
Company FAQs

What is the Source Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Source Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Source Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Source Industries India Ltd is ₹3.58 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Source Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Source Industries India Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Source Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Source Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Source Industries India Ltd is ₹2.41 and ₹3.41 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Source Industries India Ltd?

Source Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.99%, 3 Years at 7.89%, 1 Year at -5.99%, 6 Month at 30.29%, 3 Month at -2.48% and 1 Month at -4.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Source Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Source Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.97 %

