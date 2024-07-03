Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹3.14
Prev. Close₹3.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.14
Day's Low₹3.14
52 Week's High₹3.41
52 Week's Low₹2.41
Book Value₹3.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.4
11.4
11.4
11.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.11
-6.97
-6.89
-6.7
Net Worth
4.29
4.43
4.51
4.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.04
0.08
0.1
15.39
yoy growth (%)
-46.46
-14.3
-99.32
21,940.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
-15.17
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.59
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.86
-0.23
2.92
-3.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.46
-14.3
-99.32
21,940.87
Op profit growth
-17.6
3.12
-742.6
-113.76
EBIT growth
-17.43
0.49
-742.6
-113.76
Net profit growth
-17.39
0.31
-774.57
-113.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Y Mallikharjuna Rao
Independent Director
Jaya Mahadev Yerramsetti
Independent Director
Lakshmi Nekkanti Satyasri
Managing Director
N Sudhakar
Independent Director
Venkata Srinivasan Kodakalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tulika Srivastava
Reports by Source Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1984, Source Industries (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Tirumala Textile Processors Limited and later on, it changed the name to Tirumala Seung Han Textiles Limited until 1996. Again in February 2012, the Company changed name to Source Industries (India) Limited. Based in Hyderabad, the Company operates in the field of textile processing, manufacturing blankets and processed cloth at Mahaboobnagar Plant in Andhra Pradesh. The Company made its Public Issue in 1992.
The Source Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Source Industries India Ltd is ₹3.58 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Source Industries India Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Source Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Source Industries India Ltd is ₹2.41 and ₹3.41 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Source Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.99%, 3 Years at 7.89%, 1 Year at -5.99%, 6 Month at 30.29%, 3 Month at -2.48% and 1 Month at -4.85%.
