Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SOURCE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SOURCE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un Audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

SOURCE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

Intimation of Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024