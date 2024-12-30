Source Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.86
-0.23
2.92
-3.04
Other operating items
Operating
-1.97
-0.38
2.77
-3.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.97
-0.38
2.77
-3.01
Equity raised
-13.16
-12.77
-12.39
-12.44
Investing
0
0
-3.06
3.06
Financing
0.22
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.92
-13.16
-12.68
-12.4
