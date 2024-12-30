iifl-logo-icon 1
Source Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.14
(-4.85%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Source Industries (India) Ltd

Source Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.86

-0.23

2.92

-3.04

Other operating items

Operating

-1.97

-0.38

2.77

-3.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.97

-0.38

2.77

-3.01

Equity raised

-13.16

-12.77

-12.39

-12.44

Investing

0

0

-3.06

3.06

Financing

0.22

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.92

-13.16

-12.68

-12.4

