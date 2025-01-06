iifl-logo-icon 1
South Asian Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Enterprises Ltd

South Asian Ent. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.53

-0.19

-0.24

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.09

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0.01

0

0.01

-0.14

Working capital

1.59

2.34

0

0.14

Other operating items

Operating

1.41

2.79

-0.24

-0.3

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.04

0.08

0.04

Free cash flow

1.42

2.83

-0.15

-0.26

Equity raised

6.43

5.73

5.6

11.06

Investing

-2.92

-2.27

0.9

-5.56

Financing

0

-0.21

0.1

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.93

6.08

6.45

5.29

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Enterprises Ltd

