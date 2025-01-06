South Asian Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.53
-0.19
-0.24
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.09
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0.01
0
0.01
-0.14
Working capital
1.59
2.34
0
0.14
Other operating items
Operating
1.41
2.79
-0.24
-0.3
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.04
0.08
0.04
Free cash flow
1.42
2.83
-0.15
-0.26
Equity raised
6.43
5.73
5.6
11.06
Investing
-2.92
-2.27
0.9
-5.56
Financing
0
-0.21
0.1
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.93
6.08
6.45
5.29
