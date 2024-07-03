South Asian Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
3.98
4.22
1.87
0.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.98
4.22
1.87
0.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.32
0.23
0.26
Total Income
4.33
4.54
2.1
0.78
Total Expenditure
4.45
5.16
2.6
0.86
PBIDT
-0.12
-0.62
-0.5
-0.09
Interest
0.31
0.22
0.18
0
PBDT
-0.43
-0.84
-0.68
-0.09
Depreciation
0.52
0.6
0.34
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0.01
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.94
-1.44
-1.03
-0.12
Minority Interest After NP
-0.35
-0.35
-0.67
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.6
-1.09
-0.36
-0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.6
-1.09
-0.36
-0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.49
-3.6
-2.57
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
4
4
4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.01
-14.69
-26.73
-17.3
PBDTM(%)
-10.8
-19.9
-36.36
-17.3
PATM(%)
-23.61
-34.12
-55.08
-23.07
