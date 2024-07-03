iifl-logo-icon 1
South Asian Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

50.62
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

3.98

4.22

1.87

0.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.98

4.22

1.87

0.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.32

0.23

0.26

Total Income

4.33

4.54

2.1

0.78

Total Expenditure

4.45

5.16

2.6

0.86

PBIDT

-0.12

-0.62

-0.5

-0.09

Interest

0.31

0.22

0.18

0

PBDT

-0.43

-0.84

-0.68

-0.09

Depreciation

0.52

0.6

0.34

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0.01

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.94

-1.44

-1.03

-0.12

Minority Interest After NP

-0.35

-0.35

-0.67

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.6

-1.09

-0.36

-0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.6

-1.09

-0.36

-0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.49

-3.6

-2.57

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

4

4

4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.01

-14.69

-26.73

-17.3

PBDTM(%)

-10.8

-19.9

-36.36

-17.3

PATM(%)

-23.61

-34.12

-55.08

-23.07

South Asian Ent.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Enterprises Ltd

