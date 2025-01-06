iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South Asian Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.62
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.7

1.06

1.85

1.79

yoy growth (%)

-33.38

-42.76

3.36

-18.9

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.33

-0.65

-0.59

As % of sales

41.94

31.43

35.21

33.2

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.34

-0.48

-0.51

As % of sales

44.93

32.54

26.44

28.67

Other costs

-0.5

-0.66

-0.9

-0.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.9

63

48.7

53.62

Operating profit

-0.4

-0.28

-0.19

-0.27

OPM

-57.78

-26.97

-10.35

-15.5

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.09

-0.05

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.35

0.92

0.07

0.08

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.53

-0.19

-0.24

Taxes

0.01

0

0.01

-0.14

Tax rate

-12.36

1.56

-5.74

59.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

0.54

-0.18

-0.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

0.54

-0.18

-0.39

yoy growth (%)

-120.4

-399.91

-54.65

-356.04

NPM

-15.67

51.16

-9.76

-22.25

South Asian Ent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.