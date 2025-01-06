Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.7
1.06
1.85
1.79
yoy growth (%)
-33.38
-42.76
3.36
-18.9
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.33
-0.65
-0.59
As % of sales
41.94
31.43
35.21
33.2
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.34
-0.48
-0.51
As % of sales
44.93
32.54
26.44
28.67
Other costs
-0.5
-0.66
-0.9
-0.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.9
63
48.7
53.62
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.28
-0.19
-0.27
OPM
-57.78
-26.97
-10.35
-15.5
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.09
-0.05
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.35
0.92
0.07
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.53
-0.19
-0.24
Taxes
0.01
0
0.01
-0.14
Tax rate
-12.36
1.56
-5.74
59.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
0.54
-0.18
-0.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
0.54
-0.18
-0.39
yoy growth (%)
-120.4
-399.91
-54.65
-356.04
NPM
-15.67
51.16
-9.76
-22.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.