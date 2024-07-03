Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹53.28
Prev. Close₹53.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹53.28
Day's Low₹53.28
52 Week's High₹56.08
52 Week's Low₹28.39
Book Value₹15.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.41
2.51
2.75
3.1
Net Worth
6.41
6.51
6.75
7.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.7
1.06
1.85
1.79
yoy growth (%)
-33.38
-42.76
3.36
-18.9
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.33
-0.65
-0.59
As % of sales
41.94
31.43
35.21
33.2
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.34
-0.48
-0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
0.53
-0.19
-0.24
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.09
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0.01
0
0.01
-0.14
Working capital
1.59
2.34
0
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.38
-42.76
3.36
-18.9
Op profit growth
42.68
49.07
-30.92
-316.43
EBIT growth
-122.31
-405.28
-25.29
-196.79
Net profit growth
-120.4
-399.91
-54.65
-356.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2004
Gross Sales
5.17
5.66
2.86
0.71
0.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.17
5.66
2.86
0.71
0.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
0.44
0.5
0.35
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
T B Gupta
Non Executive Director
Neeraj Arora
Whole-time Director
Anupam Mehrotra
Independent Director
Prem Narain Parashar
Non Executive Director
Abhinav Shobhit
Independent Director
Adesh Kumar Jain
Reports by South Asian Enterprises Ltd
Summary
South Asian Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known South Asian Entertainment Limited) was incorporated in 1989 and is presently in the business of recreation and amusement parks. Since the Company planned to diversify into various other activities, its name was changed from South Asian Entertainment to South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Established in year 1990, South Asian Enterprises are manufacturer, supplier & trader of an exclusive range of Earthing Compound, Lightning Arrester, Earth Electrodes & Surge Protection Devices. There products comprises Earthing Compound, Ground Enhancement Martial, Earth Rods, Earthing Electrode, Mobile Electrode, Earthing Strip, Lightning Arrester and Lightning Event Counter etc. These products are fabricated using supreme quality raw material and latest technology under the strict supervision of skilled professionals. The Company is known for high quality products. Above mentioned products are highly admired among clients for their precise fabrication, optimum finish, safe usage and high durability. Further, these products are available in various sizes as per the specific needs of clients.The company has been operating an amusement park in Kanpur since Mar.91. It came out with a Rs 6-cr public issue (premium: Rs 20) in Mar.94 to part-finance the Rs 10-cr project of installing new rides and assets at the Noida and Lucknow amusement parks at a cost of Rs 4 cr and Rs 6 cr respectively. Of the project cost of Rs 10 cr, Rs 5.22 cr has been paid towards the
The South Asian Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is ₹21.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South Asian Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is ₹28.39 and ₹56.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
South Asian Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.37%, 3 Years at 21.30%, 1 Year at 44.00%, 6 Month at 2.52%, 3 Month at 70.93% and 1 Month at 5.84%.
