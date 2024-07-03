iifl-logo-icon 1
South Asian Enterprises Ltd Share Price

53.28
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:00 PM

  • Open53.28
  • Day's High53.28
  • 52 Wk High56.08
  • Prev. Close53.28
  • Day's Low53.28
  • 52 Wk Low 28.39
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.31
  • Div. Yield0
South Asian Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

53.28

Prev. Close

53.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

53.28

Day's Low

53.28

52 Week's High

56.08

52 Week's Low

28.39

Book Value

15.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

South Asian Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

South Asian Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

South Asian Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

South Asian Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.41

2.51

2.75

3.1

Net Worth

6.41

6.51

6.75

7.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.7

1.06

1.85

1.79

yoy growth (%)

-33.38

-42.76

3.36

-18.9

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.33

-0.65

-0.59

As % of sales

41.94

31.43

35.21

33.2

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.34

-0.48

-0.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

0.53

-0.19

-0.24

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.09

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0.01

0

0.01

-0.14

Working capital

1.59

2.34

0

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.38

-42.76

3.36

-18.9

Op profit growth

42.68

49.07

-30.92

-316.43

EBIT growth

-122.31

-405.28

-25.29

-196.79

Net profit growth

-120.4

-399.91

-54.65

-356.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2004

Gross Sales

5.17

5.66

2.86

0.71

0.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.17

5.66

2.86

0.71

0.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0.44

0.5

0.35

0.02

South Asian Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT South Asian Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

T B Gupta

Non Executive Director

Neeraj Arora

Whole-time Director

Anupam Mehrotra

Independent Director

Prem Narain Parashar

Non Executive Director

Abhinav Shobhit

Independent Director

Adesh Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by South Asian Enterprises Ltd

Summary

South Asian Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known South Asian Entertainment Limited) was incorporated in 1989 and is presently in the business of recreation and amusement parks. Since the Company planned to diversify into various other activities, its name was changed from South Asian Entertainment to South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Established in year 1990, South Asian Enterprises are manufacturer, supplier & trader of an exclusive range of Earthing Compound, Lightning Arrester, Earth Electrodes & Surge Protection Devices. There products comprises Earthing Compound, Ground Enhancement Martial, Earth Rods, Earthing Electrode, Mobile Electrode, Earthing Strip, Lightning Arrester and Lightning Event Counter etc. These products are fabricated using supreme quality raw material and latest technology under the strict supervision of skilled professionals. The Company is known for high quality products. Above mentioned products are highly admired among clients for their precise fabrication, optimum finish, safe usage and high durability. Further, these products are available in various sizes as per the specific needs of clients.The company has been operating an amusement park in Kanpur since Mar.91. It came out with a Rs 6-cr public issue (premium: Rs 20) in Mar.94 to part-finance the Rs 10-cr project of installing new rides and assets at the Noida and Lucknow amusement parks at a cost of Rs 4 cr and Rs 6 cr respectively. Of the project cost of Rs 10 cr, Rs 5.22 cr has been paid towards the
Company FAQs

What is the South Asian Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The South Asian Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of South Asian Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is ₹21.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of South Asian Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 3.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of South Asian Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South Asian Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is ₹28.39 and ₹56.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of South Asian Enterprises Ltd?

South Asian Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.37%, 3 Years at 21.30%, 1 Year at 44.00%, 6 Month at 2.52%, 3 Month at 70.93% and 1 Month at 5.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of South Asian Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of South Asian Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.07 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 38.92 %

