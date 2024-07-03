South Asian Enterprises Ltd Summary

South Asian Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known South Asian Entertainment Limited) was incorporated in 1989 and is presently in the business of recreation and amusement parks. Since the Company planned to diversify into various other activities, its name was changed from South Asian Entertainment to South Asian Enterprises Ltd. Established in year 1990, South Asian Enterprises are manufacturer, supplier & trader of an exclusive range of Earthing Compound, Lightning Arrester, Earth Electrodes & Surge Protection Devices. There products comprises Earthing Compound, Ground Enhancement Martial, Earth Rods, Earthing Electrode, Mobile Electrode, Earthing Strip, Lightning Arrester and Lightning Event Counter etc. These products are fabricated using supreme quality raw material and latest technology under the strict supervision of skilled professionals. The Company is known for high quality products. Above mentioned products are highly admired among clients for their precise fabrication, optimum finish, safe usage and high durability. Further, these products are available in various sizes as per the specific needs of clients.The company has been operating an amusement park in Kanpur since Mar.91. It came out with a Rs 6-cr public issue (premium: Rs 20) in Mar.94 to part-finance the Rs 10-cr project of installing new rides and assets at the Noida and Lucknow amusement parks at a cost of Rs 4 cr and Rs 6 cr respectively. Of the project cost of Rs 10 cr, Rs 5.22 cr has been paid towards the purchase and commissioning of the new rides, purchase of assets, etc, and the development of the Kanpur and Lucknow amusement parks while Rs 3.60 lac was deployed for the development of holiday resorts in Jaipur. The site for the Noida project has not been allotted. The Company started dealing in earthing materials in the segment of earthing and Lightning protection systems and the said business was catagorised under the head Trading during the year 2006-07. The Company commenced marketing of the Lightning Protection and earthing systems of Duval Mession S.A., a French Company during the year 2006-07.