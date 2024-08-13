35Th Annual General Meeting Will Be Held On Tuesday, 24Th September 2024 At 12.30 P.M. Through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Modes (OAVM) Intimation regarding withdrawal of Item No. 2 of the AGM Notice dated 13/08/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Proceedings of 35th AGM-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Voting results in respect of the 35th AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)