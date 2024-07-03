South Asian Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.46
0.68
1.19
1.31
1.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.46
0.68
1.19
1.31
1.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.06
0.34
0.15
0.06
Total Income
0.54
0.74
1.54
1.46
1.51
Total Expenditure
0.59
0.79
1.56
1.31
1.55
PBIDT
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
0.15
-0.04
Interest
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.18
0.05
PBDT
-0.15
-0.13
-0.1
-0.03
-0.09
Depreciation
0.04
0.12
0.3
0.17
0.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.02
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.19
-0.26
-0.42
-0.19
-0.29
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
-0.09
-0.14
-0.06
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.13
-0.16
-0.28
-0.13
-0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.13
-0.16
-0.28
-0.13
-0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.33
-0.41
-0.7
-0.32
-0.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
4
4
4
4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.86
-8.82
-1.68
11.45
-2.75
PBDTM(%)
-32.6
-19.11
-8.4
-2.29
-6.2
PATM(%)
-41.3
-38.23
-35.29
-14.5
-20
