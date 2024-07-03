iifl-logo-icon 1
South Asian Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

50.62
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.46

0.68

1.19

1.31

1.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.46

0.68

1.19

1.31

1.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.06

0.34

0.15

0.06

Total Income

0.54

0.74

1.54

1.46

1.51

Total Expenditure

0.59

0.79

1.56

1.31

1.55

PBIDT

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

0.15

-0.04

Interest

0.09

0.08

0.08

0.18

0.05

PBDT

-0.15

-0.13

-0.1

-0.03

-0.09

Depreciation

0.04

0.12

0.3

0.17

0.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.02

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.19

-0.26

-0.42

-0.19

-0.29

Minority Interest After NP

-0.06

-0.09

-0.14

-0.06

-0.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.13

-0.16

-0.28

-0.13

-0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.13

-0.16

-0.28

-0.13

-0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.33

-0.41

-0.7

-0.32

-0.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

4

4

4

4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.86

-8.82

-1.68

11.45

-2.75

PBDTM(%)

-32.6

-19.11

-8.4

-2.29

-6.2

PATM(%)

-41.3

-38.23

-35.29

-14.5

-20

South Asian Ent.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR South Asian Enterprises Ltd

