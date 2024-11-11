Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 302024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (listing regulations), the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 11/11/2024 which commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m., inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 9 May 2024

SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. We inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board at its meeting held today which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded 8:15 p.m., inter-alia considered and approved (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of Independent Directors scheduled to be held on Thursday 28th March 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024