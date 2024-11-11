iifl-logo-icon 1
South Asian Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

South Asian Ent. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 302024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (listing regulations), the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 11/11/2024 which commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m., inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20249 May 2024
SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. We inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board at its meeting held today which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded 8:15 p.m., inter-alia considered and approved (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of Independent Directors scheduled to be held on Thursday 28th March 2024.
Board Meeting5 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
SOUTH ASIAN ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

South Asian Ent.: Related News

No Record Found

