Sri KPR Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.24
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Sri KPR Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.79

0.29

2.91

3.13

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.75

-2.14

-2.55

Tax paid

0.57

1.81

1.03

-0.38

Working capital

-2.43

-6.92

8.11

-0.29

Other operating items

Operating

4.56

-6.56

9.91

-0.09

Capital expenditure

-0.27

-9.05

-9.08

28.64

Free cash flow

4.29

-15.61

0.83

28.54

Equity raised

97.33

93.11

87.5

57.7

Investing

-0.3

0

0

-0.25

Financing

-4.32

0.87

2.72

-0.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

97.01

78.37

91.05

85.33

