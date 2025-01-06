Sri KPR Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.79
0.29
2.91
3.13
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.75
-2.14
-2.55
Tax paid
0.57
1.81
1.03
-0.38
Working capital
-2.43
-6.92
8.11
-0.29
Other operating items
Operating
4.56
-6.56
9.91
-0.09
Capital expenditure
-0.27
-9.05
-9.08
28.64
Free cash flow
4.29
-15.61
0.83
28.54
Equity raised
97.33
93.11
87.5
57.7
Investing
-0.3
0
0
-0.25
Financing
-4.32
0.87
2.72
-0.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
97.01
78.37
91.05
85.33
